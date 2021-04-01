Suicides dropped by 2,600 in 2020, despite lockdown warnings from Donald Trump





Suicide rates plummeted in 2020 despite warning from former President Donald Trump that COVID-19 lockdowns would result in increasing numbers of people committing suicide.

The total number of suicides in the United States for 2020 stood at 44,834, more than 2,600 deaths below the total of 47,511 in 2019, according to figures from the National Center for Health Statistics cited in an article published by the Journal on Wednesday. of the American Medical Association. A smaller decrease of around 800 occurred between 2018 and 2019.

COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020, responsible for 345,323 deaths. The leading cause of death, heart disease, increased by about 31,000 deaths, from 659,041 deaths in 2019 to 690,882 deaths in 2020. Cancer remained the second most common cause, rising slightly from 599,601 deaths in 2019 to 598,932 death in 2020.

The numbers appear to contradict forecasts by Trump and others who have warned of a massive increase in suicides caused by the imposition of public health restrictions amid the pandemic. Although the restrictions went into effect in most states last spring, they don’t appear to have inspired an excessive number of suicides.

As many states barely began to lock down on March 22, 2020, Trump tweeted “we can’t let the cure be worse than the problem itself.” In the following days, he made several comments suggesting that the increase in suicides would be the result of restrictions that would shut down the economy, saying deaths from lockdowns would be greater than those caused by the virus.

“People have tremendous anxiety and depression, and you have suicides for things like this when you have terrible savings,” Trump said at a press conference on March 23, 2020. “You have the dead. Probably and – I mean, certainly – would outnumber the numbers we’re talking about with regard to the virus. “

“You are going to lose more people by plunging a country into a recession or a massive depression. You are going to lose people,” he added at an event hosted by Fox News the next day. “You are going to have suicides by the thousands.”

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Former President Donald Trump listens during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in Washington, DC, March 23, 2020. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty

An article published Monday by the medical journal BMJ also revealed that the pandemic had not led to a wave of suicides in the United States, as well as in several other countries, while noting that some caution was in order as the Most of the data analyzed was preliminary and the impact of the pandemic may differ from community to community.

“From the first days of the pandemic, there were fears that suicide could increase,” the article says. “It was not difficult to see where the risks could come from: anxiety over infection, isolation, interruption of care, domestic violence, alcohol, recession. The real numbers, however, took months to appear.”

“We now have reports from several countries, based on national or state data on suicide,” he continues. “They come from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Sweden and the United States – high income countries in most cases – and they send a consistent message. suicide have not increased. “

Drug overdose deaths, also cited by some as a potential consequence of lockdowns, appear to have increased amid the pandemic. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show around 17,000 additional deaths reported when comparing the figures for the 12-month period ending August 2019 to the 12-month period ending August 2020. However, , it is not clear to what extent a role is played. the lockdowns themselves, which had ended in most areas by the summer, may have contributed to the increase.

While there was no peak in suicides in 2020, some of the suicides that have occurred may have been directly linked to COVID-19. In March of this year, the family of Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor said he died after experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19, including severe tinnitus, committing suicide after “suffering that have intensified considerably “in the preceding days.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available free of charge from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is available 24 hours a day.

