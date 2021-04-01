Star Markets Success Redefines How Companies Go Public in China





In 2020, an equity market that had been around for less than two years attracted nearly half of the proceeds from the IPO in mainland China. Star Market or, to give it its impressive full name, the Science and Technology Innovation Council of the Shanghai Stock Exchange has a history of growth as remarkable as the new economy companies flocking to its doors. The market has also drawn attention to its spectacular day one trading gains and wild price swings. But given the huge returns offered to investors and the high multiples offered to companies, there are few complaints to be heard. Prior to Star Market, the IPO in mainland China had a long wait and heavy restrictions. Companies needed approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which could take over a year. In addition, the minimum requirements for net earnings, cash flow and assets meant that only mature companies could be listed. Policymakers have recognized that the system is not suited to supporting fast-growing companies in emerging sectors such as advanced information technology, biosciences and renewable energy which they believe will drive future economic growth. from the country. The creation of Star Market marked a new approach. First announced in November 2018 by President Xi Jinping, the board operates a registration-based IPO system. Companies need only register with the regulator while waiting for the green light from the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), reducing waiting times to several weeks. The new system not only speeds up the listing process, but also helps companies know with more certainty when they can access capital, says Ringo Choi, IPO leader for EY Asia Pacific. Star Market has also introduced more flexible listing standards. Companies can go public with dual-class equity structures and no longer need to be profitable changes designed to make room for technology start-ups. Finally, the market has a lot more freedom to set the price of a business. Unlike the Shanghais main card, there is no limit to price increases in the first five trading days. Regulators have also abandoned the practice of setting a cap on the price-to-earnings ratio (PE) at the time of listing. Today, companies have the option of touring with institutional investors, Choi says. This is why the multiple PE of the Star card is so much higher than that of the main Shanghai card for the IPO price. In 2020, the average PE ratio for IPOs on Star Market was 72, compared to 23 for the main Shanghai card, according to EY data. This is an excerpt from an article in theSpring 2021 issue of IR Magazine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos