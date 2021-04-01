Pakistan seeks ‘guarantees’ on J&K for better ties





Constitutional guarantees not to change the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating an enabling environment, Pakistan has told India, senior government officials told HT.

The thaw in Indo-Pakistani relations that began with the reestablishment of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in February, through a statement by the Director General of Military Operations, has led to a series of measures, including Pakistan on Wednesday signaling a limited recovery in trade via importation of cotton and sugar before turning back on Thursday.

Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Imran Khan also wrote to each other, with Khan saying that an enabling environment was imperative for a constructive and results-oriented dialogue in response to Modis’ letter which stressed the importance of an environment of lack of trust. . of terror and hostility.

The thaw follows a significant deterioration in ties that followed New Delhis’ decision to remove special status granted to J&K under Section 370. In August 2019, the Center simultaneously removed 35A, a special provision that prohibited foreigners to buy land and property, and also divided the state into two Union territories.

We talked about Article 371 which offers special protection to several northeastern states, said a senior Pakistani official familiar with the background talks, who did not wish to be identified. Talks are said to be held between India’s and Pakistan’s national security advisers, although Moeed Yusuf, Khan’s special security representative, has denied the talks.

Indian officials from the Ministries of Interior and External Affairs, when contacted, said they were not aware of the return dialogue or if there was even any such dialogue.

One official, however, stressed that the summer months are crucial and they are looking to see if the ceasefire holds and if infiltration numbers decline. The u-turn on the resumption of limited trade, however, was indicative of the slippery road ahead.

For any forward movement, which could take the form of dialogue, India will look at the Terrorism Index, to assess the sincerity of Pakistanis in normalizing ties and moving from military defense to economic security. , as the head of the Pakistani army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa explained. .

Another Pakistani official, while reiterating that the application of Article 371 in Jammu and Kashmir would go a long way in creating an enabling environment, said: If the Northeast can have constitutional guarantees, why not J&K? We also need to take care of a national audience.

In his letter to Modi, Khan said lasting peace and stability hinged on resolving all issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Most of the provisions of Article 371 intended to protect the tribal communities and cultures of the Northeast allow decentralized governance with some administrative autonomy. Importantly, the provisions limit the transfer of land to those who are defined as foreigners to the state concerned. They mainly affect Mizoram, Nagaland and parts of Manipur, Assam and Meghalaya. As one official quoted above pointed out, under Article 371 the Constitution makes special provisions for mountain states with domiciliary rights, similar to what Jammu and Kashmir had under section 35A.

In August 2019, when the special status of J&K was canceled, Home Secretary Amit Shah assured Parliament that no change was planned vis-à-vis the Northeast under Article 371. .

