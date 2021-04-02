Yesterday, the preparation of the Indonesian National Police to move forward was led by Jokowi





Several political news from yesterday (Thursday 1/4) caught the attention of readers Jakarta (ANTARA) – Some new policies from yesterday (Thursday 1/4) caught the attention of readers, and are still worth re-reading, from the Indonesian National Police Headquarters (Mabes Polri) asking all staff to improve preparedness in their respective regions, especially before the celebration of Easter. so that the public thinks that Indonesia is progressing under the leadership of Jokowi Here are five new policies from yesterday that are still worth re-reading: Polri improves preparation in all regions before Easter The Indonesian National Police Headquarters (Mabes Polri) has called on all its staff to prepare more in their respective areas, especially ahead of the Easter celebration, reviewing the current situation after the suicide bombing in Makassar. Read more on here Observer: Generation Y is the main target of terrorist recruitment Military and intelligence observer Susaningtyas Kertopati said several acts of terrorism in recent days show that the millennial generation is the main target for terrorist recruitment. Read more on here President: Disclosure of information is an important factor in managing a pandemic Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said that information disclosure is an important factor in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more on here Menpan RB reminded ASN to be aware of the threat of radicalism Republic of Indonesia Minister of State for Device Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan RB) Tjahjo Kumolo reminded all State officials (ASNs) to be aware of the threat of radicalism in their respective neighborhoods. Read more on here Investigation: Public believes Indonesia is making progress under Jokowi The results of a survey conducted by Polmatrix Indonesia showed that the level of public satisfaction with the performance of President Joko Widodo reached 71.8 percent. Read more on here Reporter: Boyke Ledy Watra

Editor: Budisantoso Budiman

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

