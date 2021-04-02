Boris Johnson faces rebellion over national Covid passports





Boris Johnson is facing a Tory rebellion over plans to introduce coronavirus ‘passports’ for home use, with more than 40 Tory MPs warning they would be ‘divisive and discriminatory’. Johnson will present an update on Monday on planning for Covid-19 certificates – which would record vaccinations, tests and immunity using an NHS app – but he is under increasing pressure to drop the idea. A total of 41 Tory MPs joined a multi-party coalition of more than 70 MPs opposed to the plan, linking up with former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey. The Tories include former ministers Steve Baker and Iain Duncan Smith and, combined with opposition MPs, could potentially threaten to defeat Johnson’s government in a vote. “The certification of Covid status would be a source of division and discrimination,” argued Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee. “With high levels of immunization protecting vulnerable people and making transmission less likely, we should aim to return to normal life, not put permanent restrictions in place.” Labor leader Keir Starmer told the Daily Telegraph on Thursday that the use of so-called ‘Covid passports’ to enter pubs, as Johnson suggested last month, was against ‘British instinct’. Although Starmer said he would study all proposals and did not promise to vote against the idea in the Commons, he added, “My instinct is that, as the vaccine is deployed, as the number of hospitalizations and deaths decrease, the British will feel that we do not really want to go down this road. Michael Gove, Cabinet Minister, is leading the review of the possibility of using Covid-19 certificates nationally, in particular to access entertainment and hospitality venues like nightclubs which have proven difficult to reopen . Johnson stressed that the certificates would not only include vaccinations, but also test results and proof that a person was immune after previously contracting Covid-19. Johnson said on Thursday he wanted to give “maximum confidence to UK businesses and customers”. He also said vaccine passports would play a role in reopening overseas travel. “There will certainly be a world in which international travel uses vaccine passports,” he said. advised Gove’s allies said “no decision has been made.” The policy review is due to end on June 21, the earliest date the government has announced that most of the remaining lockdown restrictions will be removed. The European Commission has announced its intention to introduce Digital green certificates. The documentation, in paper or digital form, will allow people who have recovered from a coronavirus, had a coronavirus vaccine or have tested negative, the opportunity to travel freely throughout Europe. Meanwhile, the latest data from the Office for National Statistics shows coronavirus infections have plummeted across much of the UK. In England, an estimated 148,100 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the week ended March 27, or about one in 370 people, compared to one in 340 the previous week. Infections have dropped in Wales and Scotland. In Northern Ireland, however, cases appear to have increased from one in 320 to one in 220.







