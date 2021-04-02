After Donald Trump’s speech. Republicans campaign to ban transgender athletes in women’s sports





Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has said allowing transgender female athletes to compete under any identity they choose would destroy women’s sport.

Supporters of the bills argue that transgender female athletes have innate physical advantages over their competitors, as they are likely to have higher testosterone and muscle mass levels. Allowing transgender girls to compete against those born as girls (cisgender) will deprive them of scholarship and record opportunities, they say.

A study published in December by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, based on military personnel with a median age of 26, found that transgender women maintained an average running speed 9% faster than their cisgender peers after a year of suppression of testosterone.

But there is little evidence on young athletes; in the US states that collect data on the issue, there are only a handful of transgender student-athletes competing. There is no evidence that transgender women consistently dominate the competition at the school or university level.

Florida lawmakers are currently considering two bills on the subject. One would require student athletes to compete according to their sex assigned at birth; the other would prohibit transgender girls from playing female sports in college, high school and university unless their testosterone levels are below a certain level.

Jesse Jones, a real estate agent in Tallahassee, the state capital of Florida, says he is alarmed by the impact of the bill on his 13-year-old transgender daughter, who is currently moving from male to female.

Jesse Jones, pictured with wife Kellie, says Bill Floridas would deny his transgender daughter the opportunity to participate in school sports.

I played sports as a kid, played soccer, wrestled, Jones says.

I learned a lot about leadership, persistence, teamwork and goal setting. Not allowing transgender children to participate with other children of the gender they identify with will create a huge barrier for them.

This is a coordinated effort to discriminate against transgender children like my daughter and I don’t like it.

Brandon Wolf, a spokesperson for Florida Equality, an LGBTQ rights group, said: This is a doubling of the bullying and discrimination transgender children already face. Trans children are already the most marginalized and vulnerable children in school. They are five times more likely to try suicide than other children.

Commenting on why there has been such a rapid proliferation of such bills in recent months, Wolf says: The Conservatives believe this is a wedge issue that will energize their electoral base. They manipulate and pervert peoples’ natural desire for equity and women’s rights into an attack on transgender children.

In this February 14, 2020 photo, transgender high school sprinter Terry Miller competes in his local track and field championships. His victories resulted in legal action on behalf of four competitors. Credit: Hearst

Wolf says the bill fixes a non-existent problem given that there have been no complaints recorded in Florida about transgender athletes participating in sports. Meanwhile, they make transgender children feel excluded and humiliated – whether or not they play sports.

When asked, Florida lawmaker Kaylee Tuck, who introduced one of the bills, did not identify any specific examples of issues with trans athletes participating in sports in her state.

Instead, she pointed the finger at American sprinter Allyson Felix, an Olympic gold medalist who Tuck said could be beaten in a race by hundreds of high school students.

If we allow biological men to compete in sports against biological women, we may never see another Allyson Felix again, Tuck said recently.

Florida State Representative Kaylee Tuck said Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix would be beaten by hundreds of school-aged boys. Credit: Getty Images

When North Carolina introduced a law in 2016 requiring people to use a bathroom that matched their gender at birth, the state lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue as companies and artists boycotted the ‘State.

There has not yet been a similar reaction to trans sports laws, although more than 500 varsity athletes have called on the National Collegiate Athletic Association to withdraw from holding any event in states that adopt such plans. of law.

Laws are also vulnerable to legal challenges. Last year, a federal judge barred Idaho, the first state to pass such a law, from banning transgender athletes from female sports teams because the state failed to provide sufficient reasons for the law to pass. exist.

Brandon Wolf, of Florida Equality, said LGBT advocates in his state may well have to go to court soon. Republicans control all branches of his state government, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, a close ally of Trump, shouldn’t upset cultural conservatives, given he is set to run for president in 2024.

They were in real danger of these bills being passed, he said. It’s frightening.

Matthew Knott is the North American correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

