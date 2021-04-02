PM Modi only helps corporate giants, ignores the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bending to big business interests rather than empowering millions of poor people in the country, even as BJP chief JP Nadda said that the time had come to reject the two coalitions that have ruled Kerala for five decades.

On a road show, garnering support from party candidates for the Assembly elections under Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, he said: The prime minister thinks that if you put money into the hands of the big business, you can run the economy. But all that’s happening is big business is gobbling up all the money.

The congressman said there must be clarity and a well-thought-out solution to the crisis in the economy and how to bring relief to the oppressed. He reiterated NYAY (Nyuntam Aaay Yojana) as a solution to the crisis hitting the economy of Keralas. NYAY will not only help the poor, it will boost the economy and create jobs. NYAY will file 6,000 every month in the bank accounts of the poorest, he said.

The logic, he said, is to transfer money to the common man, into the hands of millions and millions of people to boost the economy. It is necessary to inject money into the economy to create jobs, he said.

Hitting the prime minister, he said: There are three new criminal laws on agriculture. We must fight against these laws.

The most important thing is to take up the idea of ​​Wayanad. You were the spice capital of the world, there is no reason why you should no longer be the spice capital of the world, he said.

The buffer zone, medical school, and human-animal conflict are critical issues impacting the future of Wayanad. We cannot resolve them unless we form a government in Kerala, he said, directly responding to the need for a congressional-led government.

In Mananthavady constituency, Gandhi urged his left-wing friends to choose dialogue over physical engagement to resolve differences. We don’t agree with the ideology of our friends on the left, but that doesn’t mean we should hate or kill each other, he said.

BJP chairman JP Nadda, meanwhile, said people were fed up with the two corrupt coalitions in the state and were turning largely to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

It’s time to chase them away from scammers and smugglers, he told Karunagapally in Kollam, where star Congress activist Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put on a lively road show a few days ago.

This land is known for the cashew industry, coir industry and many other small scale units. But bad policies have destroyed these sectors. One is immersed in the solar scam and the other in gold smuggling. The two attempted to overthrow cultural and traditional aspects of the state, Nadda said.

In Attingal and Kazhakootam (South Kerala), he organized roadshows for NDA candidates. Bringing together the emotional issue of Sabarimala, he said party workers were on the front lines to protect the age-old customs of the Hill Temple and had suffered greatly at the hands of the repressive regime.

Congress was nowhere when the turmoil peaked. Now the party says it will protect customs, he said. The outlook for the BJP has risen steadily and in the latest local polls it was quite visible. He said that in recent years, the percentage of party polls has risen from 5% to 17% and will make a big leap forward in the April 6 election. This is his second visit to the state in the past two weeks.