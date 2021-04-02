World Bank to provide $ 120 million to Pakistan for its Green Stimulus initiative





Outlook 02 April 2021 00:08 IST World Bank to provide $ 120 million to Pakistan for Green Stimulus initiative outlookindia.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530 By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, April 1 (PTI) The World Bank on Thursday announced it would provide Pakistan $ 120 million for its Green Stimulus initiative launched last year to create green jobs for young people who have become unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

World Bank Director Najy Benhassine met the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Amin Aslam, according to an official statement.

He said the bank will help Pakistan improve its resilience to disasters, especially the Green Stimulus initiative, which has provided jobs for young people who have become unemployed due to COVID-19.

The Green Stimulus initiative was launched last year by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April after COVID-19 hit the country for the creation of green jobs for these young people, who have been made jobless in various sectors. due to the closure of businesses and various economic activities.

Benhassine informed the prime minister’s assistant that the funding of $ 120 million pledged for the Prime Minister Khans Green Stimulus initiative has already been approved, the statement said.

The country director appreciated Prime Minister Khan’s vision for the Clean Green Pakistan program and various green projects, in particular the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Program (TBTTP).

Benhassine said the World Bank is considering replicating Pakistan’s green initiatives in other countries in different parts of the world.

The Green Stimulus initiative has led to the creation of 87,000 green jobs for unemployed youth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aslam said.

The two sides also pledged to work together to tackle the adverse consequences of the global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and global warming in various socio-economic sectors. PTI SH PMS

