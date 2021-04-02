Frequent interactions with Asian countries show that China plays an unwavering role as a regional stabilizer

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Asia faces regional challenges and external impacts, as the unrest in Myanmar worsens and the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula is also affected by the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States, and that China’s “stabilizing role” for the region is becoming increasingly important. increasingly important, as Asian countries, including some American allies, have sent envoys to Beijing to coordinate hotspot issues with China.

Following the trip made by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to the Middle East after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on March 22 and 23, China continued to carry out frequent diplomatic activities these past years. last days. After the three-day visit to China by the foreign ministers of the four main members of ASEAN – Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines – China will also receive South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui -yong from Friday to Saturday.

Chinese chief diplomat Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Bureau of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, also met with ambassadors from three Asian countries – Cambodia, Laos and Kuwait, according to the Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Chinese analysts have said that no matter what the United States says about China, for example accusing China of “destabilizing the region” or challenging “the rules-based international order,” most Asian countries, including some American allies or countries with territorial disputes with China, have always recognized China as a major power in the region to ensure stability and boost economic development.

The frequent diplomatic activities that China has had and will have with other Asian countries focus on combating COVID-19, stimulating economic recovery, building the high-quality Belt and Road and keeping regional countries united on hotspot issues, to avoid being divided by outside forces, especially the United States, experts said.

China’s diplomatic interactions after the Alaska meeting Infographic: Xu Zihe / GT

Reliable partner

Xinhua reported that Wang Yi met Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Nanping City, East China’s Fujian Province.

Wang told a press conference after the meeting that the two countries should work together to oppose “vaccine nationalism” and prevent the “vaccine divide,” calling on the two sides to jointly improve the level of China relations. -ASEAN.

The meeting sent a positive signal of economic recovery and reopening in the region, as Singaporean media outlet Straits Times reported that “travel between Singapore and China may soon resume if the two sides can work out a system to mutually recognize the health certification and exchange of personal information, “because the two foreign ministers” spent considerable time “discussing the matter.

Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also said his country was ready to discuss with China on the modernization of the ASEAN-China free trade agreement and to strengthen the level of cooperation between ASEAN and China. China, Xinhua reported.

Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Singapore is ASEAN’s “brain” and coordination and cooperation between China and Singapore will greatly guide China-ASEAN cooperation, and issues like vaccines and trade are important for regional stability and recovery, and China is ASEAN’s most reliable and powerful partner.

Stay stable

China supports ASEAN to uphold the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and help end chaos and restore stability in Myanmar the ASEAN-style, Wang said at the conference. Press.

Balakrishnan said: “We both agree that we must always respect the principle of non-interference in internal affairs. Ultimately, the fate and future of Myanmar is in the hands of its people. own people, ”The Straits Times reported.

China and Malaysia seek to strengthen their ties at a meeting held Thursday between Wang Yi and Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein. The two ministers met in Nanping to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign University, told the Global Times on Thursday that the worsening unrest in Myanmar provided a perfect excuse for outside forces to intervene, and for states to intervene. -The United and their Western allies want to use this to further destabilize the region and create more disputes within ASEAN and between ASEAN and China.

China and ASEAN stand together and release similar voices on the issue, which is crucial for the region to prevent foreign countries from intervening, so that they can focus on finding a solution by them. themselves and mediate between different forces in Myanmar, said the Chinese. experts.

Some observers have also said that the activities of American or Western proxies and agents could also be found behind the more recent conflicts between the Burmese military and the armed forces of the ethnic groups.

Li said China should not only act as a “stabilizer,” but should also warn countries in the region that they must remain alert to US intervention and hidden actions, “otherwise the tragedies in Ukraine, in Syria and Libya would also perform in Myanmar and Southeast Asia, and that would be extremely unfortunate. “

korean peninsula

After the visit of ASEAN foreign ministers, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will visit China on Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that Chung and Wang are expected to hold their first face-to-face meeting in their current capacities in Xiamen, Fujian Province on Saturday, and the two sides will discuss “bilateral relations, the situation on the peninsula. Korean and regional and global issues, “according to a press release from the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

After the “2 + 2” dialogue with senior US officials last month, South Korea has not closely followed the United States in criticizing China on regional issues or China’s internal affairs. But on Tuesday, Seoul participated in the signing of a joint statement led by Washington to attack the credibility of a joint WHO-China report on the traceability of the origins of COVID-19.

Cheng Xiaohe, associate professor at Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday that South Korea is trying to strike a balance between China and the United States, so it will have to please the United States for a long time. in time, but This time, Chung’s visit is significant for China, “especially when the United States strengthens its alliance to put pressure on China.”

The Wang-Chung meeting will include an exchange of views on the situation on the peninsula, discussions on how to further denuclearize the peninsula and how to deal with potential tensions in the near future, Cheng said, noting that the China will continue to play its stabilizing role, and will build a bridge between Pyongyang and Seoul to talk and resolve issues peacefully.

Xi Jinping, secretary general of the CPC Central Committee, said China is willing to work with North Korea and other related parties to support the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and preserve peace and stability. in the peninsula, in order to make further contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, Xinhua reported.

Xi made the remarks during an exchange of verbal messages with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) of North Korea. The messages were delivered by Song Tao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and Ri Ryong-nam, North Korea’s ambassador to China, when they met in Beijing on March 22.

Ri conveyed a verbal message from Kim to Xi, gave a comprehensive briefing on the Eighth WPK Congress, and highly appreciated that under Xi’s leadership, the CCP and the Chinese people have successfully tackled the global crisis of public health and remarkable achievements in completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and in the struggle for the complete eradication of poverty.