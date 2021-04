“Turkey’s unfair criticism cannot be taken seriously”

ANKARA Unfair criticism of Turkey’s fight against terrorism and the government’s efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens “cannot be taken seriously,” the country’s communications director said on Thursday. Referring to the latest US State Department report on human rights, Fahrettin Altun said in a statement that human rights and dignity are universal values ​​that his country “cherishes and upholds. agenda ”in all international forums. He also recalled that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke “fearlessly” about the unfair treatment and injustices in the world and regularly called on world leaders to act and in recent years has practically been “the only voice against human rights violations. of man “in the region and around the world. “He has taken it upon himself to mobilize the world against the horrific crimes committed against civilians. While it does, the US State Department’s annual human rights report poses unfair criticism of our country “Altun said. Turkey does not see human rights as a matter of domestic policy but universal, but assessments on this front must take certain facts into account, he added. Altun also said Turkey has made “the greatest human rights progress” under the governments of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party. “In fact, we have embarked on a ‘silent revolution’. We have had to adjust our laws and regulations along the way, and the latest example is our Action Plan for Justice and Human Rights Reform. “ Altun went on to say that assessments of Turkey’s human rights record are “meaningless” when they “fail to respond adequately to long-standing terrorist threats” from several terrorist groups inside. across the country and along its borders. “Unfair criticism of our fight against terrorism and our government’s efforts to keep our citizens safe cannot be taken seriously. As a democratically elected government, it is our responsibility to protect unity and the integrity of our country and the security of our people, ”he said. He also reaffirmed that Turkey was leading its fight against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and the Daesh / IS terrorist group, while being “aware of the balance between security and rights. and freedoms “of its own people. Altun stressed that Turkey sees them as the “greatest obstacle to our freedoms” and expects its allies to contribute to the country’s fight against terrorism, adding that his country has always “kept the door of dialogue wide open. policy “with the European Union. like the United States and continues to do so. “Our red line, however, is the safety and security of our people. We work hard to protect our freedoms and expect our partners and allies to act in good faith,” he concluded. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos