The clamor of Garuda Palace Jokowi criticized the architects, this country!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The decision of the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to move the state capital of DKI Jakarta to East Kalimantan is slowly starting to be realized in stages. National Development Planning Minister / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said the construction of the new capital of East Kalimantan will continue to be implemented. Even the implementation of the development of the new DKI area will focus on fostering the role of domestic entrepreneurs. His party aims that by 2024 the new capital can start to be used, although not all facilities and activities can be immediately implemented and it is certain that the development in East Kalimantan will always pay attention to natural preservation.

One of the latest news is the disclosure of the design of the State Palace in the State Capital (IKN). Unfortunately, architects and building observers then protested against the design of the IKN building, with one of their demands being that there be a dialogue or forum for discussion about the planning of the IKN in an open manner. and transparent. The protest was lodged by several architectural associations in an official statement received by CNBC Indonesia. These include the Indonesian Association of Architects Fishing Architects, Indonesian Association of Architects, Indonesian Green Council (GBCI), Association of Indonesian Urban Design Experts (IARKI), the Association of Indonesian Landscape Architects (IALI) and the Association of Urban and Regional Architects. Planning experts (IAP). Indonesian Association of Architects President I Ketut Rana Wiarcha explained the need to involve the community in the planning process, in order to create a sense of community ownership of the new IKN. Ketut explained that National Development Planning Minister / Bappenas Chief Suharso Monoarfa’s Instagram post drew various reactions from members of business associations. Concerns should be expressed regarding the design of the State Palace. Some of the concerns that are being conveyed range from the eagle-shaped palace shape to not technically characterizing smart, low-carbon development. “The Garuda bird-shaped or Garuda-like state palace building is a symbol in the field of architecture that does not characterize the progress of Indonesian civilization in the digital age,” he said. explained in a press release, cited Friday (2 / 4/2021). In a sense, depicted by the bird statue building does not reflect government efforts to prioritize forest towns or environmentally friendly towns. Therefore, in this cross association, he recommends that the shape of the Garuda be adjusted to become a monument or a monument that becomes a landmark. Ketut explained that due to the initial interests of the IKN development, the start of construction did not have to go through the building. It can be started through the zero monument where the data is marked by the reconstruction of tropical rainforest landscapes such as the planting of endemic trees in Kalimantan. In addition, he proposed that the design of the palace building be commemorated with the agreed design principles and arrangements. In terms of area design and land use planning, including the goal of being a healthy building model with zero emissions. NEXT: The Palace Designer’s Response

