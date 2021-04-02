Boris Johnson sued by hotel bosses for delaying reopening: “ Not above the law! | Politics | News

Nick Ferrari denounces the idea of ​​vaccine passports in pubs

Sacha Lord, the Night Czar of Greater Manchester, and entrepreneur Hugh Osmond say they had no choice but to take legal action after the Prime Minister pushed back the date for the reopening of the sites five weeks beyond that for “non-essential” retail. According to Mr Johnson’s roadmap for England’s third national lockdown, gyms, clothing stores and bookstores are allowed to roll their shutters from April 12 – but pubs and restaurants can only reopen to serve customers outside.

The reception areas will have to wait until May 17 at the earliest before being able to welcome guests inside. Mr Osmond argued that Mr Johnson had been unfair to certain industries in his roadmap. And he said the rules go against scientific studies that showed a low rate of transmission of Covid in pubs and restaurants last year. He said: “No one, not even government ministers, not even during a pandemic, should be above the law.”

Boris Johnson is being sued for his decision to delay reopening of pubs

Bar staff wearing PPE serve drinks to patrons in a garden

Mr Osmond and Mr Lord began judicial review proceedings against the government on Thursday after claiming ministers snubbed their requests to meet for talks. After that, they said, it became clear that they “had no choice but to sue the government.” Mr Osmond, founder of Punch Taverns, former director of Pizza Express and director of Various Eateries plc, accused Rishi Sunak of “contradicting the conclusions the government is basing the roadmap on” when he pushed his Eat Out program to Help Out last summer. He explained, “Earlier this month Sacha Lord and I wrote to the government expressing our concern that the hospitality roadmap is based on prejudice rather than evidence.

Millions of people have been fired by the closure of reception centers

“Given the enormous implications that lockdowns, restrictions and business closures have on the more than three million people who work in our industry and on the tens of thousands of businesses, suppliers, owners and contractors , we were hoping to have a conversation with ministers and officials to find some sort of resolution. “We were and remain keen to work with the government to seek to resolve these issues outside of litigation, but we were told that even a meeting would not be ‘fruitful’, even though the judicial review process urges the parties to come together. meet to try to avoid court. “The Chancellor himself, in defending the government’s Eat Out to Help Out program, said analysis of PHE data revealed that a very small percentage of the causes of transmission were from receiving facilities,” said PHE. cautioned against a “big difference between correlation and causation”, and warned us against “jumping to simplistic conclusions”. DON’T MISS

Boris Johnson poses with a pint

From April 12, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers outside

“And yet the government’s openness program did just that.” Last month Mr Osmond and Mr Lord wrote a letter to Mr Johnson warning him that ‘the cost of the foreclosure to the hotel industry is £ 200million a day’. In its response of March 23, the government said “a meeting with senior officials or formal mediation would not be fruitful.”

Coronavirus Map

But MM. Osmond and Lord called the snub “a total rejection of any attempt to solve this problem outside of litigation.” In court, lawyers representing the couple will argue that the government has no “evidence or rationale for prioritizing” non-essential retail over hospitality. They are asking ministers to “urgently reconsider the roadmap if sequencing turns out to be illegal”.

People can eat and drink in the outdoor gardens from April 12