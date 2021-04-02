Politics
Boris Johnson sued by hotel bosses for delaying reopening: “ Not above the law! | Politics | News
Nick Ferrari denounces the idea of vaccine passports in pubs
Sacha Lord, the Night Czar of Greater Manchester, and entrepreneur Hugh Osmond say they had no choice but to take legal action after the Prime Minister pushed back the date for the reopening of the sites five weeks beyond that for “non-essential” retail. According to Mr Johnson’s roadmap for England’s third national lockdown, gyms, clothing stores and bookstores are allowed to roll their shutters from April 12 – but pubs and restaurants can only reopen to serve customers outside.
The reception areas will have to wait until May 17 at the earliest before being able to welcome guests inside.
Mr Osmond argued that Mr Johnson had been unfair to certain industries in his roadmap.
And he said the rules go against scientific studies that showed a low rate of transmission of Covid in pubs and restaurants last year.
He said: “No one, not even government ministers, not even during a pandemic, should be above the law.”
Boris Johnson is being sued for his decision to delay reopening of pubs
Bar staff wearing PPE serve drinks to patrons in a garden
Mr Osmond and Mr Lord began judicial review proceedings against the government on Thursday after claiming ministers snubbed their requests to meet for talks.
After that, they said, it became clear that they “had no choice but to sue the government.”
Mr Osmond, founder of Punch Taverns, former director of Pizza Express and director of Various Eateries plc, accused Rishi Sunak of “contradicting the conclusions the government is basing the roadmap on” when he pushed his Eat Out program to Help Out last summer.
He explained, “Earlier this month Sacha Lord and I wrote to the government expressing our concern that the hospitality roadmap is based on prejudice rather than evidence.
READ MORE: Vaccine passports raise concerns over ‘widening existing inequalities’
Millions of people have been fired by the closure of reception centers
“Given the enormous implications that lockdowns, restrictions and business closures have on the more than three million people who work in our industry and on the tens of thousands of businesses, suppliers, owners and contractors , we were hoping to have a conversation with ministers and officials to find some sort of resolution.
“We were and remain keen to work with the government to seek to resolve these issues outside of litigation, but we were told that even a meeting would not be ‘fruitful’, even though the judicial review process urges the parties to come together. meet to try to avoid court.
“The Chancellor himself, in defending the government’s Eat Out to Help Out program, said analysis of PHE data revealed that a very small percentage of the causes of transmission were from receiving facilities,” said PHE. cautioned against a “big difference between correlation and causation”, and warned us against “jumping to simplistic conclusions”.
DON’T MISS
Wetherspoon is opening 18 new pubs – is there an opening near you? Complete list [EXPLAINED]
England warned ‘not to waste gains’ as lockdown eases [ANALYSIS]
Boris Johnson is eagerly awaiting a pint and haircut [INSIGHT]
Boris Johnson poses with a pint
From April 12, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to serve customers outside
“And yet the government’s openness program did just that.”
Last month Mr Osmond and Mr Lord wrote a letter to Mr Johnson warning him that ‘the cost of the foreclosure to the hotel industry is £ 200million a day’.
In its response of March 23, the government said “a meeting with senior officials or formal mediation would not be fruitful.”
Coronavirus Map
But MM. Osmond and Lord called the snub “a total rejection of any attempt to solve this problem outside of litigation.”
In court, lawyers representing the couple will argue that the government has no “evidence or rationale for prioritizing” non-essential retail over hospitality.
They are asking ministers to “urgently reconsider the roadmap if sequencing turns out to be illegal”.
People can eat and drink in the outdoor gardens from April 12
They will argue that pubs and restaurants are much safer than non-essential retail stores
And another argument will be made on the basis of equality.
Both will say the government’s move targets women, ethnic minorities and low-paid people, as these groups make up a large portion of those employed in the hospitality industry.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]