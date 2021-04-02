Imran no longer PM as cabinet rejects summary: Abbasi





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: The Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said Thursday that Imran Khan should know that morally he was no longer prime minister after the federal cabinet rejected his summary for importing sugar and d ‘other items from India.

Addressing a press conference here with Ahsan Iqbal, Abbasi demanded that the Supreme Court denounce those responsible for the kidnapping of poll workers in the NA-75 Daska by-elections in light of the geo-closure report of the presidents.

It is not only the results of the by-elections, but also the kidnapping of poll workers to steal the elections, he said.

Alleging the government was responsible for the whole situation, Abbasi said it was now binding on the Supreme Court to expose those who tried to steal the elections.

He said the report revealed that the president was being held in the same location after his abduction from the polling stations.

They were held in one place for 12 hours after polling time ended to change the number of votes, he said, adding that those who were now talking about electoral reforms were responsible for the situation.

He said it was the same model that was used in the 2018 general election when the RTS [result transmission system] had failed.

He also referred to an incident in which presiding officers were taken in the Ranger vehicle.

I hope the Supreme Court will try to find out who tried to steal the election, he said.

Ahsan said data from the geo-fence report had, for the first time, proven organized rigging.

He said it was not just 20 polling stations, as the whole electoral process in 350 polling stations had become questionable.

This is a bigger problem than the scam in Panama and we hope the Supreme Court will uphold the decision of the Pakistan Election Commission to re-vote at all polling stations, he said. declared.

He said agreeing to re-vote in just 20 polling stations would mean giving a bailout to hands involved in the attempt to steal the election.

With whose permission, the district administration, federal agencies and police became part of the organized conspiracy to steal the Daska elections? He asked.

He said those involved in the horrific game, which also claimed the lives of two political workers, should be criticized.

Ahsan Iqbal said anyone who tries to rig the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be considered a friend of Indian Prime Minister Modi and follow his story.

Earlier at a press conference in Lahore, Ahsan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties were united and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had struck a bad deal by allying with the party in power in senatorial elections.

Ahsan said the PDM will send the government to pack its bags soon. He said the PDM struggle was aimed at getting rid of Imran Khan and putting the country on the right track.

He said the government was taking revenge on the PML-N leadership by registering bogus cases, which was regrettable.

He said the government was still looking for a professional finance minister even though three years of his tenure had passed.

Imran Khan’s selfishness destroyed the country, he said, adding that the country was constantly developing during the PML-N era.

Pakistan does not need any enemies today because Imran Niazi has done enough damage to the country, he said, adding that the country has been so damaged that no enemy could even do it. after spending billions of dollars.

Ahsan said people were unable to pay their electricity bills due to the government’s poor economic policies when food was out of reach.

Answer a question about government action against sugar

and the flour mafia, Ahsan called it a tragedy and questioned who was arrested even after an investigation into the embezzlement of billions of rupees.

He said that Nawaz Sharif used to talk about relations with India taking into account national interests, but slogans were chanted against him and that today the government of the day is making all types of deals. with India.

He asked if the disputed status of Illegally Occupied Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ & K) had returned and who was the source of trade with India.

He alleged that whoever did this had compromised the national interest.

The only way to save the country is to organize fair and transparent elections, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N also has an economic program, economic experience and an economic team, and today everyone is benefiting from the projects it started.

He said the government was unable to protect the corona vaccine because it was wasted or misappropriated by VIPs.

He said the government’s incompetence could be assessed from the fact that it was unable to run anything, including the crown, the economy and foreign affairs.

Ahsan said the government destroyed the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

If there had been the PML-N in government, CPEC’s portfolio would have reached over Rs 100 billion today, he added.

