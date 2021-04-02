Erdogan ally calls for closure of Turkey’s Constitutional Court

Politics
AL-MUKALLA: The internationally recognized government of Yemen has officially accused the Iranian-backed Houthis of harboring Al-Qaeda and Daesh terrorists, with activists from both groups being released to fight and spread terror among the Yemeni people.
Following a government report revealing the full extent of links between the Houthis, Al Qaeda and Daesh, the Arab military coalition said Thursday it had destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile on its launch pad in Yemen, adding that the weapon was being prepared. for the launch to the central Yemeni province of Marib.
The 23-page intelligence report submitted to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ permanent representative to the UN and chairperson of the Security Council, the government of Yemen said dozens of al-Qaeda fighters and Daesh released from prison by the Houthis had joined in the militia attacks. in government-controlled areas, mainly in the province of Marib. Al Qaeda and Daesh militants received false documents and sent to government-controlled areas to recruit loyalist fighters and militiamen.
In the report, published on March 29 and seen by Arab News on Thursday, the Yemeni government said the Houthis sheltered other terrorists in Sana’a and other rebel-controlled areas and then pushed them into living in areas released in an attempt. to discredit the government by linking it to Al Qaeda.
According to the report prepared by Yemens, two major intelligence agencies, the Central Agency for Political Security and militants from the National Security Service released 252 terrorist prisoners from jails in the capital and other Houthi-controlled areas during for the past three years.
The main Al Qaeda agent to be released was Jamal Mohammed Al-Badwai, the alleged mastermind of the deadly attack on the US Navy destroyer USS Cole, who died in a US drone strike in Marib in January 2019 .
As part of a secret deal between the Houthis and Al Qaeda, the militia gave Al-Badwai a fake ID and smuggled him into government-controlled Marib to undermine security in the province and stir up opposition to the government.
QUICKFACT
The Houthis also freed Sami Fadhl Dayan, jailed for plotting to assassinate an army commander in 2012; Mayad Al-Hammadi, an Al Qaeda figure who orchestrated a deadly suicide bombing that killed more than 100 soldiers during a rehearsal of the military parade in May 2012; and Maher Al-Ramim, a member of an Al Qaeda cell that sought to kill Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi in 2013.
Currently, according to the report, the Houthis are providing shelter to 55 Al Qaeda militants who were brought to justice before the militia takeover in late 2014.
The activists include Jassim Awadh Barefaa and Hisham Bawazir, also known as Tariq Al-Hadrami. The pair faced a Yemeni court in Hadramout province in 2010 for joining Al Qaeda and now live in well-furnished apartments in Sana’a.
This report also exposes the lie of the allegations of these militias which seek to stigmatize the Yemeni people and the national armed forces which rise up against them by accusing them of belonging to Al-Qaeda and Daesh, he added.
At the start of their Marib offensive in January 2019, the Houthis struck a deal with Al Qaeda and freed five terrorists who were allowed to advance to government-controlled areas.
Al Qaeda militants subsequently provided the militia with intelligence on a number of government websites, according to the report.
Based on intelligence information and interviews with captured militants, the report states that Al Qaeda and Daesh militants frequently join Houthi attacks on government-controlled areas, primarily in Marib.
Al Qaeda fighter Musa Nassir Ali Hassan Al-Melhani, who was captured by the Yemeni army, admitted the presence of Al Qaeda fighters within the Houthi militia and said they were participating to the mobilization of combatants in Sana’a.
The report proves beyond a reasonable doubt the depth of the relationship between the Houthi criminal militia and terrorist organizations (Al Qaeda and Daesh), the report concludes.
Yemeni army commanders and experts said they had been aware of the Houthis’ ties to Al Qaeda and Daesh for six years.
However, they said cooperation between terrorist groups had intensified since early last month when the Houthis resumed their offensive to capture the city of Marib, the last stronghold of the Yemeni government in northern Yemen.
There is great integration between the Houthis and other terrorist organizations. Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants stand side by side with the Houthis and this can be clearly seen during the fighting in Al-Bayda, Yemen army spokesman Abdu Abdullah Majili said on Thursday at Arab News.
