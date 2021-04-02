After Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat challenges trade relations: United States

The Biden administration on Wednesday listed Indias Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Sufficiency Campaign, launched to help the country cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, among the significant trade hurdles American businesses face around the world.

Last month, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) cited the Make in India program as a barrier to importing its products into India.

US exporters continue to face significant tariff and non-tariff barriers that hamper imports of US products into India. While the Indian government has continued its ongoing economic reform efforts, it also continues to promote programs such as Make in India that favor domestic production over import, the USTR office said in its report. national estimate of trade for 2021.

Additionally, in May 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Autonomous India Initiative (Atmanirbhar Bharat) to increase self-sufficiency by promoting domestic industry and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. , says the report, adding the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to the growing US list. trade problems with India.

While launched to bolster India’s efforts to deal with the economic crisis destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Atmanirbhar Bharat plan quickly became a powerful weapon against the Chinese after the skirmishes along the real line of control in Ladakh. year. The boycott of Chinese products and applications also resonated here with the administration of former President Donald Trump.

In 2020, India was the Americas’ largest trading partner.

The trade representatives report detailed US trade issues with India, including those that have gone unresolved for years, such as high tariffs, US market access. Indian slag who is said to be one of the largest in the world, controls the prices of medical devices such as heart stents and knee implants. The USTR report came out on a day when President Joe Biden announced a multibillion-dollar US jobs plan to revitalize the country’s economy.

Government officials in New Delhi were not immediately available for comment.