Ted Nugent: How Donald Trump ended up naming my next studio album





Ted Nugent explained how Donald Trump ended up naming his next studio album.

The outspoken conservative rocker broached the subject during an appearance earlier this week on the “Bolling With Favre” podcast.

He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “When we were in Michigan we did these [Trump] rallies [ahead of the 2020 presidential election] the unprecedented gatherings of 25,000, 30,000 people chanting, “We love you! We love you! We love you!’ The only time this has happened in history, because here comes a president hell, an “ we the people ”, a constitutional president, a businessman who secured the border, who cut rates crime, which reduced unemployment, which renegotiated global contracts to benefit from it. America. Just a great, great man, a great president. And I’m in the audience because I would be promoting these events. And we really increased the attendance, because Uncle Ted, especially in Michigan’s winter wonderland, and he would always recognize me. [He’d go], “Where’s this Ted Nugent?” Well, there it is. Ted, we’re so glad you’re here. You know you are a handsome devil. And I say, “It doesn’t matter. And so my new album will be called Ted Nugent “Handsome Devil”. And we actually have the audio of the chairman saying that. “

Last month, Nugent said on a live Facebook broadcast that he would be recording the follow-up to the 2018 album “The Music Made Me Do It” in May and June.

In the past, Ted has called Trump “the greatest president of our lives” and said the billionaire real estate mogul represents “the heart and soul of America’s best families.”

Released via Round Hill Records, “The Music Made Me Do It” was Nugent’s first studio album in four years. The CD was accompanied by a bonus DVD, “Live At Freedom Hill”, a full concert captured at the Freedom Hill Amphitheater in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Nugent has carved out a permanent place for himself in rock ‘n’ roll history as the ultimate showman to shred the guitar, selling over 40 million albums and performing nearly seven thousand live shows. As an aspiring musician, Nugent was heavily influenced by Chuck Berry and Bo Diddley, and knew he wanted to pursue this type of sound and attitude. The first groups THE ROYAL HIGHBOYS and THE LOURDS paved the way for AMBOY DUKES and their psychedelic “Journey To The Center Of The Mind” launched young Ted’s career in hyper drive. The ax maniac quickly erupted as a solo artist, where the guitarist’s prodigious talent, jaw-dropping volume, and stage antics quickly earned him the nickname Motor City Madman.

With hits like “Cat Scratch Fever”, “Just What The Doctor Ordered”, “Free For All” and the iconic “Stranglehold”, Nugent gained worldwide acclaim and really took off, becoming one America’s top-grossing tour acts. His limitless career now spans six decades of multi-platinum success. The ultimate Road Warrior, tours and recordings continue at Ted’s frantic pace. Nugent and his unmistakable sound have been featured on VH1’s “Behind The Music”, A&E “Biography” and more. He has been named “Detroit’s Greatest Guitarist of All Time” by MLive readers.

To comment on a story or review of BLABBERMOUTH.NET, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or posts do not reflect the views of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy of user comments. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that might violate applicable laws, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” links that appear next to the comments. themselves. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with the relevant details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to “hide” comments that could be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” users who violate the terms of use of the site. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is posted by a “banned” user or contains a blacklisted word, that comment will automatically have limited visibility (comments from the “banned” user will only be visible to the user and Facebook friends. user).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos