Testimony of excellent relations – Chinadaily.com.cn

Sino-Guyanese ties strengthen over time

A batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government arrived at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport on March 2, demonstrating the strength of the centuries-old friendship between China and Guyana.

The vaccine is the greatest hope for all countries to save lives and restore their economies. However, the “vaccine nationalism” practiced by some of the developed countries has pushed the Caribbean nations, including Guyana, at a disadvantage.

A statement issued at the 32nd Intersessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community admitted that due to the relatively low procurement volume, it was difficult for Caribbean countries to obtain vaccines.

The COVAX program which tries to ensure that everyone in the world has access to COVID-19 vaccines can only meet 20% of the needs of these countries, which are still far behind the goal of immunizing all of them. the population of the region.

Since August of last year, the new Guyanese government led by President Irfaan Ali has taken steps to protect the life and health of the Guyanese people with a responsible attitude, achieving remarkable results in the fight against the deadly virus.

However, the virus continues to spread across the country, which has had a huge impact on the economy and people’s livelihoods, and the youth unemployment rate exceeds 30%.

Despite the gap between China’s limited production of COVID-19 vaccines and the huge demand, China immediately responded to Guyana’s request for help and provided Guyana with a vaccine batch as soon as possible. on time and at the fastest speed, helping to protect Guyana’s frontline healthcare. workers, the elderly and other vulnerable people.

China has played an exemplary role in helping Guyana and other countries in the Caribbean region. President Ali sent a letter to President Xi Jinping expressing his sincere thanks, stressing that China’s decision is “further testimony to the excellent relations our two countries enjoy and to China’s unwavering support for our relief efforts. against COVID-19 “.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in Guyana in March 2020, China has provided 11 batches of anti-pandemic materials to the country, including nucleic acid extraction devices, more than 10,000 test reagents and more than 100,000 masks, as well as ventilators and oxygen generators. . China has also shared its antivirus experience with Guyana through bilateral and multilateral video conferences. Chinese companies in Guyana have also adopted measures to take good care of local workers and donated equipment to help local communities fight the pandemic.

The recent vaccine cooperation has set a new example of practical cooperation between China and Guyana. The two countries treated each other on an equal footing by respecting, understanding and supporting each other and they deepened their mutual political trust, further strengthened their economic and trade relations and encouraged personnel exchanges and pragmatic cooperation. successful in various fields.

Last year, amid a contraction in world trade and a 16.9% drop in Guyana’s foreign trade, bilateral trade between the two countries increased 78.7% to $ 570 million, of which Guyana’s exports to China exceeded $ 300 million for the first time, with annual growth of 5.63 times.

Chinese companies have invested more than $ 2.7 billion in Guyana, directly creating thousands of jobs for the local population.

Chinese companies have built airports, roads, telecommunications networks, power grid and water plants in Guyana, which have significantly improved local infrastructure. Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Juan A. Edghill, said: “All transformation projects in Guyana are built by Chinese”.

In November last year, the power cable under the Demerara River in Guyana was damaged by tugs. China responded to Guyana’s emergency appeal and coordinated with Ningbo-based Orient Cable Co to send a technical team to carry out emergency repairs, ensuring power to the capital. Georgetown during the Christmas holidays.

A total of 231 doctors have been sent to Guyana on 16 teams to help improve local medical services since 1993, not only have treated patients 1.3 million times for free in major hospitals, saving over 30,000 patients, but also often performed medical care. outreach activities in the hinterland to provide free services to patients that are inconvenient for traveling long distances.

China-Guyana economic and technological cooperation projects also play an essential role in Guyana and benefit its people. For example, the Arthur Chung conference center, funded by China, has become an important place for Guyana to organize national and international events.

Two container scanners supplied by China have significantly increased the efficiency of customs clearance in Guyana. China-funded police cars have stepped up the fight against crime. And the two ferries Kanawan and Sabanto provided by China facilitated the crossing of the Essequibo River.

President Xi had a telephone conversation with his Guyanese counterpart on March 16, saying that China and Guyana should use the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year as an opportunity to push for more cooperation results and to carry forward. bilateral relations at a higher level.

President Ali reaffirmed Guyana’s firm adherence to the one-China principle, regards China as Guyana’s most important national development cooperation partner, and is determined to strengthen relations with China.

This year marks the first year of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and also marks the start of Guyana’s “new economic era of prosperity”. The pragmatic cooperation between the two countries enjoys a solid foundation, great potential and new opportunities.

As long as the two parties adhere to the consensus reached by the two heads of state and to the Belt and Road cooperation document signed in 2018, as well as to the basic principles of consultation, co-construction and co-sharing, the China-Guyana friendship will continue to grow stronger and the mutually beneficial partnership will bear more fruit and be a model of South-South cooperation.

MA XUEJING / CHINA DAILY



The author is the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana. The author contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank powered by China Daily.







