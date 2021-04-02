Biden must let Global Capital dictate US tax policy





Nationalist in name only. Photo credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

For Donald Trump, adapting American tax policy to the preferences of the American people rather than those of multinationals and their lobbyists constitutes a globalist betrayal of the United States and an act of economic capitulation in the face of special interests and their lobbyists. presidents Orwellian denunciation of Joe Bidens’ infrastructure plan would suggest.

On Wednesday, the White House unveiled its plan to rebuild the US economy at a dime from US businesses. Specifically, the administration described $ 2 trillion in investment in infrastructure, green technology and senior care, as well as a range of taxes on wealthy Americans and businesses among them, an increase in the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28% and an increase in the minimum. rate that US companies must pay on profits made abroad from 10.5% to 21%. In the plan, Biden also promises weaker nations to boost their own corporate tax rates to a new global minimum level. In the opinion of Gabriel Zucman, economist at UC Berkeley and a great specialist in tax evasion, if the Bidens plan is adopted, the development model of tax havens collapses.

At first glance, this might sound like a patriotic and populist policy. After all, the proposal effectively takes money away from corporate shareholders (a disproportionately elitist, cosmopolitan, and coastal population) and American businesses that make a lot of money overseas and spend it to create jobs and improve jobs. audiences throughout the heart of the United States. Moreover, while the tax provisions of the packages are opposed by the Chamber of Commerce, they enjoy majority support among the American public. In other words: the Bidens plan appears to be a policy that prioritizes the interests of the median American over those of global capital. You could even say that it puts America first.

Alas, Donald Trump regrets to inform us, this could not be further from the truth. As the billionaire wrote in a statement Wednesday:

Bidens’ ridiculous multibillion dollar tax hike is a strategy of total economic surrender.According to the Bidens plan, if you create jobs in America and hire American workers, you will pay MORE taxes, but if you shut down your operations. factories in Ohio and Michigan, fire American workers, and move all of your production to Beijing and Shanghai, you’ll pay LESS. The exact opposite of putting America first is putting America LAST!

This tax hike is a classic globalist betrayal of Joe Biden and his friends: lobbyists will win, special interests will win, China will win, politicians in Washington and government bureaucrats will win, but hard-working American families will win. to lose.

I cannot speak with experts on how the tax provisions of Bidens’ proposal would impact on business offshoring. But Trump provides no evidence for his claims. And there are plenty of reasons not to take our word for it on this (or any other) subject.

On the one hand, Biden is simply proposing to bring America’s corporate tax rate halfway to its 2017 level. It’s hard to believe that a 7 point hike in the corporate rate would have a massive impact on the prevalence of offshoring when Trumps 14 Reducing this rate did not: Between the signing of the Trump tax cuts and the start of the COVID pandemic, manufacturing employment in the United States declined.

One could argue that the decline would have been even sharper without the policy of the presidents. But if it does, it would mean that changes in the corporate tax rate have less of an impact on manufacturing employment in the United States than other factors.

Meanwhile, as already mentioned, the Biden plan includes a variety of taxes specifically targeting U.S. companies that move jobs and investments to low-tax countries overseas. For their part, these tax havens seem to have a different appreciation of Bidens’ proposal than Donald Trump. As the Irish Times reports:

The Republics’ 12.5 percent corporate tax rate faces a new threat, with the United States today signaling support for an overall minimum corporate tax rate of 21 percent on its corporations.

Proposals emerging from the White House on Wednesday indicate that the US administration intends to push for this new global minimum rate to be passed by Congress, which essentially means that US businesses here would have to pay an additional tax to states. -United after paying 12.5% ​​here.

What is passed by the US Congress remains to be seen, but the implication is that if the bulk of this decision passes, Ireland’s 12.5% ​​rate may no longer be a major attraction for business. Americans looking for where to invest.

Given Bidens’ plans hike in the global minimum rate and his significant investments in manufacturing and domestic supply chains, it’s hard to believe the proposal would result in a net reduction in jobs in the United States. The entire argument trumps the observation that raising the corporate rate will make it a little less profitable to do business in the U.S. But the same would hold true for any policy that raised U.S. wages without simultaneously increasing wages of workers in other countries. Presumably, Trump does not believe that all policies that raise the wages of American workers, by making the United States slightly less attractive to global capital, constitute globalist betrayal (although the tycoon argued that American wages were too high in a 2015 GOP primary. debate).

Even if the substance of the Trump argument were more credible, its framing would remain absurd. The tycoon is in fact arguing that the American nation-state is too weak to dictate terms to global capital and therefore must subordinate its citizens’ tax policy preferences to those of multinational corporations. In other words, it is about embracing globalization: the United States cannot achieve economic prosperity through strong assertions of national sovereignty; it can only do so by ceding its taxing powers to global corporations in exchange for unenforceable promises of more productive investment.

Biden’s position, on the other hand, is that the United States is actually such a great nation that it can attract investment without keeping its corporate tax rate historically low, and that we are such a strong nation. that we can diplomatically persuade other countries to follow our fiscal policy maker.

Trump characterizes his position as a nationalist and populist rejection of globalism and Bidens as an economic capitulation.

The absurdity of the Trump argument should be obvious even to conservatives; at least if they apply its logic to other contexts. For example, Major League Baseball is currently threatening to move the All Star Game out of Atlanta this summer to protest Georgias’ recent voting restrictions. This would impose a (small) toll on the tourism economy of the Peach States. In Trump’s reasoning, the refusal of the Georgia state legislatures to make the MLB Voting Orders constitutes an act of surrender, as it could result in the forfeiture of an economic opportunity in favor of another state (potentially more democratic). In this case, Republicans would surely insist that defending state sovereignty against corporate ransom is the opposite of surrender. And they more or less said it when various corporate interests boycotted North Carolina after an anti-transgender toilet bill was passed.

To be sure, Donald Trump issued a silly statement imbued with ironic projection is not a notable development in and of itself. But Trumps’ contradictions mirror those of his party. The contemporary GOP demonizes big business as keen traitors of the American people while nonetheless struggling fiercely to put their material interests above the welfare of their own constituents. Republicanism remains the populism of fools.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notice and you agree to receive email correspondence from us.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos