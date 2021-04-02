Turkish President Erdogan plans visit to Azerbaijani town of Shusha

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has revealed his intention to visit the liberated city of Shusha in Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region. His remarks are part of his speech at the informal summit of presidents of the Turkish Council countries on Wednesday.

“We hope that we will visit Shusha as soon as possible after Eid al-Fitr, and that we hope to spend another holiday with our brothers in Shusha,” the Turkish president said during the summit held by video conference, TRT Haber Reports.

This year, the religious holiday of Eid al-Fitr marks the end of a fasting month of Ramadan on May 12, according to the Islamic calendar.

President Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to support Azerbaijan with all means for the protection and revival of Turkish heritage in the Karabakh region, which could be guaranteed by the return of all Azerbaijani IDPs to their places of permanent residence in the liberated Azerbaijani region.

Armenia occupied Shusha on May 8, 1992 during the First War in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in 1991-1994. About 25,000 Azerbaijanis living in the city and in 31 surrounding villages have been targeted by Armenia’s policy of mass ethnic cleansing. The occupation of the Azerbaijani region of Karabakh by Armenia came after the two countries gained independence in 1991. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Armenia launched a military campaign against it. Azerbaijan which lasted until a ceasefire agreement was reached in 1994. As a result, Armenia occupied 20 percent of the territory. Internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. Over 30,000 ethnic Azerbaijanis have been killed and one million evicted from these lands as part of Armenia’s brutal ethnic cleansing policy.

The Azerbaijani army restored Azerbaijani sovereignty over the city of Shusha on November 8 during the 44-day counteroffensive operations from September 27 to November 9, 2020. Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, for almost 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The release of Shusha played a crucial role in the withdrawal of Armenian forces and the cessation of hostilities in a ceasefire on November 10. Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan as part of its obligations under the ceasefire agreement. .

Shusha was based during the reign of Panahali khan of the Azerbaijani khanate of Karabakh in the 18th century. According to historical sources, Panahali khan decided to build an “eternal and invincible fortress in a firm and impassable place in the mountains” given the unfavorable situation of the previous castles. Construction of the city began in 1752 at around 1600 meters above sea level in Karabakh, and the capital of the khanate was moved to the city in 1756-1757. Shusha has long been one of the main administrative, economic and cultural centers of Azerbaijan since its establishment by indigenous Azerbaijanis.

For Azerbaijanis, Shusha is the temple of Azerbaijani culture and music. Shusha is considered the conservatory of the South Caucasus. The founding father of Azerbaijani classical music and opera, Uzeyir Hajibeyli was born in Shusha, which was also home to the world-famous Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif, poetess Khurshudbanu Natavan and singer Bulbul.

Shusha was declared the capital of Azerbaijani culture shortly after liberation from illegal Armenian occupation. Officials from the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) said the city could be declared the capital of islamic culture, also.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the presidential meeting that Turkey has expressed strong support for Azerbaijan since the very beginning of the war in the Karabakh region.

“This political and moral support was crucial. My dear brother said that Azerbaijan is not alone and Turkey is with Azerbaijan. Of course, it was a solemn message, an important signal. This gave us the opportunity to carry out a successful counter-offensive and prevented the outside forces from intervening ”, President Aliyev said.

President Aliyev added that the conflict in the Karabakh region is history and now is the time to take advantage of new opportunities in the region, including restoration and revitalization of transport. The Azerbaijani President said that the post-war circumstances allowed Azerbaijan to re-establish direct transport links with Turkey, while simultaneously giving Armenia chances to establish rail communications with Russia and the ‘Iran through the territory of Azerbaijan.