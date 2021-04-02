Pentagon rolls back Donald Trump’s transgender military ban





The Pentagon on Wednesday released new guidelines to protect transgender members of the U.S. military, effectively overturning former President Donald Trump’s rules that prohibited transgender people from serving in the military.

The Defense Department said the new policy that takes effect on April 30, 2021 restores the original Obama-era policies of 2016 regarding members of transgender services.

“The revised policies prohibit discrimination on the basis of an individual’s gender identity or identification of an individual as transgender, provide a means of entering the military in their self-identified gender provided that all standards are respected, provide a path for those in service for medical treatment, gender transition and self-identified gender recognition, and seeks to protect the privacy of all members of the Service and treat all Service members with dignity and respect, ”the DOD said in a statement.

Announcement of transgender visibility day

The announcement, which took place on a day marked as Transgender Visibility Day, was well received by trans people and advocacy organizations.

Nicolas Talbott, whose dreams of enlisting had been thwarted by the ban had challenged the transgender military ban in court. Talbott said in a statement it was a “relief” to see the Pentagon announce new guidelines that will overturn Donald Trump’s ban on transgender servicemen.

3 years ago today, this tweet changed my life. It turned my lifelong dream of serving in the US military upside down. I spent the 3 years fighting this dangerous and unnecessary #TransMilitaryBan. pic.twitter.com/hzwJQVw5BN

– Nicolas Talbott (@nic_talbott) July 26, 2020

I look forward to seeing the Army’s core values ​​of fairness and respect reflected in a clear policy that welcomes all who are qualified and willing to serve and I am more confident than ever when I apply for myself. enlist, I will be judged on my skills and accomplishments, instead of my transgender status, which has nothing to do with my ability to serve, ”said Talbott.

“President Joe Biden and the Pentagon have acted swiftly and certainly to overturn the discriminatory and unfair transgender military ban put in place by the former president,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD.

“This is a great day for the service members of the Americas, who deserve a Commander-in-Chief who understands the service and sacrifice that comes with wearing the US Army uniform. It will make our military more ready, more cohesive and more equal. “

It is a great day for the service members of the Americas, who deserve a Commander-in-Chief who understands the service and sacrifice that comes with wearing the United States Army uniform. It will make our military more ready, more cohesive and more equal.

– Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) March 31, 2021

In another important move, Biden became the first U.S. president to sign a proclamation on Wednesday declaring March 31 as Transgender Visibility Day. On his very first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order to protect LGBTQI + people from discrimination and lobbied for passage of the Equality Act.

Transgender rights are human rights and I call on all Americans to join me in uplifting the worth and dignity of transgender Americans. Together, we can end discrimination and deliver on our nation’s promise of freedom and equality for all. #TransDayofVisibility

– President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2021

“To more fully protect the civil rights of transgender Americans, we must pass equality law and provide long-awaited federal civil rights protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act will provide legal protections for LGBTQ + Americans in our housing, education, utilities, and loan systems. It will serve as a lasting legacy of the bravery and courage of the LGBTQ + movement, ”said President Biden.







