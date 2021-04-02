China leads the charge towards Blockchain 3.0









2020 was a big year for blockchain projects in China after President Xi Jinping called for further technology development at the end of 2019

China’s 14th Five-Year Plan outlines the country’s economic priorities and stresses that technology will play an increasingly important role in the country’s top-down planning Blockchain or Distributed Ledger (DLT) technology is bringing disintermediation to almost every industry, from the financial services industry to other industries such as healthcare, energy, telecommunications, and the supply chain. In practice, blockchain technology offers a new way to exchange, invest and share information, including cash, real estate or intellectual property, in a secure, transparent and efficient way. As countries around the world, especially the United States, work aggressively to push back China’s global advances in 5G technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) is making unimpeded progress in a parallel technology campaign: the expansion of the global blockchain infrastructure. Although China has banned crypto-currency trading, blockchain will play a key role in the digital economy of the country under President Xi Jinping. Hence why last year, an ambitious, supported by the government blockchain infrastructure network Was launched. the Blockchain-based service network, or BSN, acts as an operating system for blockchain programs so developers don’t have to design a framework from scratch. Importantly, it is part of the country’s goal to set industry standards and build the underlying infrastructure for blockchain applications around the world. BSN is designed as a global infrastructure to support both the consortium and public blockchains, he said in a white paper published last March. Like the Internet, the BSN is also a global cross-cloud, cross-portal, cross-framework infrastructure network. CPC leadership believe that blockchain technology provides a fundamental infrastructure for future technological innovation, and that China should set global standards in this area. China enters the era of distributed ledger 3.0 technology Charlie Dai, senior analyst at Forrester, said in a report that strategic investments in digital transformation by government, businesses and suppliers have propelled blockchain adoption in China ahead of other regions. Dai noted that over the past decade, China’s blockchain market has experienced two periods of development. In blockchain 1.0, pioneering companies have mainly focused on digital currency apps; In blockchain 2.0, visionary companies and vendors have started to gain business value by piloting blockchain technologies. Since the second half of 2019, the prioritization of client companies, the technological advancements made by technology leaders and the pragmatic measures of governments have led the Chinese market to the era of blockchain 3.0. This is when blockchain adoption is gaining momentum across all major verticals, he added. In fact, he said, suppliers in China are advancing their technology to meet business needs. To meet business needs for performance, scalability, privacy and security, Chinese companies have made strategic investments in blockchain R&D. The main suppliers like Group of ants, Baidu AI Cloud, EY, Huawei, Neusoft, OneConnect, PeerSafe, Tencent Cloud, and WeBank have made substantial advancements in blockchain technologies, including asymmetric encryption, proof of zero knowledge, homomorphic encryption, and consensus performance. He also pointed out that blockchain is transforming all major verticals in China. Especially existing business operations while enabling new business models within the digital ecosystem across all major industries. Specifically, financial services companies prioritize process transformation for efficiency and confidence; traditional verticals aim to stimulate innovation and improve collaboration; governments focus on service experience and social trust, he added. Amidst all of this, the enterprise blockchain platform (EBP) market in China is gaining momentum. EBP suppliers play a vital role in promoting business applications and technology in China. These vendors fall into three categories: software vendors, cloud service providers, and consulting service providers, Dai said, adding that EBP software vendors provide on-premise software to power blockchain initiatives; EBP cloud service providers offer blockchain as a service to jumpstart innovation; EBP consulting service providers tailor blockchain solutions to customer needs.







