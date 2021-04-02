Boris Johnson’s sexploits – POLITICO





Welcome to Declassified, a weekly column devoted to the lighter side of politics. Some people are just lucky. The captain of this ship stuck in the Suez Canal, for example, may not at first glance appear to have had the best time of the past week, but at least he will have been too busy hiding in shame to have read on Boris. Johnson’s sex life. In what surprised absolutely no one, the tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri admitted to a four-year affair with the British Prime Minister and serial philanderer, whom she nicknamed Alexander the Great, either because the Prime Minister’s real first name is Alexander, or because no man could be sure how many children he had engendered. (Johnson, as far as I can remember, never named a town after its horse but he has a lot of time and he has a large parliamentary majority). Johnson apparently said that a scorching image of Arcuri was enough to make a bishop pierce a stained glass window. Speaking of, uh, frustration, European citizens are increasingly worried as governments pursue plans to vaccinate one person per country per month (rumors that the captain of the aforementioned Suez Canal ship is brought in to oversee the roll-out of vaccination in the EU were not confirmed at the time of going to press). In Brussels, the police were scared by social media posts for a big party called “The party»In the Bois de la Cambre, the largest park in the city. The party turned out to be false good news for police and local residents, and bad news for those whose two passions are electronic dance music and the murder of their elderly parents. At least when the Swiss express their frustration at being locked up, they don’t make much noise. The small northern town of Liestal was the gathering scene against the anti-COVID measures which drew several thousand people and has been dubbed a silent protest. Forced by their own title, the protesters were unable to shout about their frustrations and instead held up signs such as the right-of-a-greeting-card-but-not-a-doctor Be the guide out of love, not out of fear and “Vaccines to kill.” Ironically, the protest would have been much less if the anti-vaxxers had had their way and we all ignored scientific advancements and simply took our risk against smallpox and polio. CAPTION COMPETITION “Okay, no hot drinks on the desk and you have an hour for lunch.” Follow these rules and I’m sure you will have a great internship, Emmanuel. Can you do better? E-mail [email protected] or on Twitter @pdallisonesque Last week we gave you this photo: Thanks for all the input. Here’s the best of our mailbag (there’s no prize apart from the gift of laughter, which I think we can all agree is far more valuable than money or booze). “Good news, I will be AstraZeneca’s new Managing Director of Gender and Climate Compliance and Vaccine Diversity Director, by Albrecht Rothacher Paul Dallison is POLITICOslots news editor.







