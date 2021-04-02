Current Member of Parliament – House of Representatives





The Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Mr. Azis Syamsuddin, supports the accelerated integration of research, development, evaluation and application (Litbangjirap) in its implementation. This is after the publication of the presidential regulation on the National Agency for Research and Innovation (Perpres BRIN). According to Azis, the formation of BRIN regulations was carried out on the basis of the provisions of laws and regulations in the field of organization of the State Ministry. In addition to referencing the President’s directives and directives issued at the limited meeting on December 11, 2019 and three meetings with the Ministry of State on December 30, 2019. “The DPR is also awaiting its implementation. It has been almost a year since President Joko Widodo signed the BRIN presidential decree. Precisely, it was signed on March 30, 2020. However, the Perpres has never been submitted to the official journal. What is going on? “Azis said in a press release received Parliamentary, Thursday (1/4/2021). This Golkar party politician added that President Jokowi had given several directions and directions, to be precise in the period December 2020-February 2021 to the Minister of Research / Head of BRIN and the Minister of State Secretary regarding the promulgation of the decree. Presidential of BRIN. BRIN’s presidential decree was signed by President Joko Widodo on March 30, 2020, but it was not effective because the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (KemenPAN-RB) and the Ministry of Law and Human Rights are not officially registered. and announced it. “The DPR hopes that what the president ordered will be carried out immediately,” Azis said. Due to the lack of promulgation of the presidential decree of the National Agency for Research and Technology, the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemristek) / National Agency for Research and Innovation is also experiencing problems of uncertainty in the careers of researchers and engineers. at the level of organizational units of ministries / agencies due to integration and transfer plans which were never clear. “If this continues, then BRIN will be faced with the risk of accountability in budget management and the implementation of programs and activities. Accountability and implementation of strategic research and innovation programs will also not work well. optimal “, explained the legislator of the electoral district of Lampung. Without the promulgation of the BRIN presidential decree, according to Azis, it would be difficult to integrate four non-ministerial government agencies (LPNK), namely the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI), the Agency for Assessment and Enforcement of Technology (BPPT), the National Agency for Nuclear Energy (Batan), the National Agency for Aeronautics and Space (Lapan). “Obviously there will be delays. Both in the management of higher education research funds, including the implementation of accelerated research and innovation programs, in particular to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, ”he explained. Sustainability BRIN will support the implementation of the 2020-2024 national research priorities, including other strategic programs. Such as the diffusion of appropriate technologies for people to innovate, innovation talent building programs and the diffusion of appropriate technologies for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). “This is a problem of fundamental institutional issues that are crucial and urgent in aspects of the organization and management of public servants. In addition, there will be stagnation, uncertainty and / or slowdown in career development, career patterns. We hope the ministry will really take this into account, ”Azis asked. For information, the legal basis for the implementation of the tasks and functions of the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Research and Innovation Agency is currently only guided by Presidential Regulation number 50 of 2020.

