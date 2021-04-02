Mamata Banerjee to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha?





Taking a glance at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hinting that the loss of Mamata Banerjee to Nandigram is imminent in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress said it should seek a safer seat to fight in the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, as he will be challenged in his fortress Varanasi. “Didi is winning over Nandigram. The question of his fight from another seat does not arise. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, withdraw from your efforts to deceive people before they see your lies with the end of the WB nomination. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi, “TMC tweeted. Didi wins Nandigram. The question of his fight from another siege does not arise. arenarendramodi Ji, withdraw from your efforts to deceive people before they see your lies with the nomination ending in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will face a challenge in Varanasi. All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021 The tweet came shortly after TMC MPMahuaMoitra asked the prime minister to don his “armor” as Mamata Banerjee will run from Varanasi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Challenge from the second seat?

PM Modi jabs Mamata Banerjee Yes, Prime Minister, it will.

And it will be Varanasi! So go put on your armor. Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 1, 2021 Attacking Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday she had now realized that challenging from Nandigram was a mistake. Addressing two back-to-back rallies in Bengal, Modi also expressed confidence in the BJP’s success in the Assembly elections, saying the Mamata’s actions were a clear indication of things to come. Also Read: TMC Rejects PM’s Speculation, Says Mamata Does Not Challenge Polls From Another Seat “First, Didi left Bhabanipur constituency and went to Nandigram. Now she realized she had made a mistake,” Modi said. Sporadic incidents of violence, allegations of kiosk seizures and clashes on Thursday marred the second phase of the Assembly polls in Bengal, especially in the high-profile constituency of Nandigram, even though an 80% turnout was was registered until 5 p.m. (With PTI inputs)







