H-1B Trumps visa freeze is over





Former President Donald Trump’s ban on guest worker visas has expired, allowing foreign workers to reapply to enter the United States. The news is a victory for tech companies like Apple, Twitter and Google, who have all opposed the policy.

Former President Donald Trump said the ban was a response to rising unemployment in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the election campaign, Joe Biden rebutted this claim, calling it an attempt to divert attention from the Trump administration’s failure to the virus.

The ban focused on H-1B visas, but affected a wider range of workers, reports NPR. Executives from large companies and students participating in work-study programs were also caught in the fray.

Workers already in the United States have also seen their lives turned upside down. In June 2020, an Egyptian technician from the bay area told The Verge that he was planning to return to Egypt for his brothers’ wedding, but that he could no longer leave the country. I feel like I am selectively imprisoned, he said. If anyone in my family gets sick, I can’t go back.

In June, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he was deeply disappointed with the ban. Twitter said it was undermining the Americas’ greatest economic asset: its diversity. Both companies rely on H-1B visas to hire foreign workers without going through the traditional immigration process.

Like Apple, this nation of immigrants has always found strength in our diversity and hope in the enduring promise of the American Dream. There is no new prosperity without both. Deeply disappointed by this proclamation.

Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 23, 2020

In an April 1 announcement, the State Department said workers denied visas due to Trump’s restrictions will now have to submit new applications.

