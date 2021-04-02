Boris Johnson insults homeworkers as Sturgeon talks about four-day week

YOU think that a worker used to arguing over several children and juggling several partners might know how to choose his moments.

Of course, Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to be so good at keeping the peace, either at home or at work, so it might not be all that surprising that the Prime Minister thinks homeworkers might be the goal of ‘a decent joke.

When the Prime Minister suggested that homeworkers might like to return to the office after having had ‘quite a few days off’, many of us were working in our living rooms or at our kitchen tables having very strong thoughts. on places Mr Johnson might like to head to.

It is perhaps too generous to assume that the Prime Minister is a father on the ground. He cannot be and still thinks that working from home during the pandemic is an extended leave.

What a display of hypocrisy too, given that Mr Johnson and his fiancee went on vacation during the height of the crisis last year. He made sure not to miss a break while making sarcastic comments about the alleged lack of productivity.

Breaks are important and it’s good for those in leadership positions to set a good example by taking vacations and avoiding presenteeism, so I have no problem with the Prime Minister’s camping trip.

The fact that it doesn’t occur to him that many people will not have had the privilege of being able to afford to take a break is what is irritating.

That, and the man’s ridiculously short memory. In addition to saying that the staff added “days off”, he also said it was time to “try to get back to the office”.

Doesn’t his memory go back as far back as last September, when he gathered the entire nation of homeworkers together trying to berate us in offices, the misstep was all the more blatant compared to the Scottish government’s strategy, which was that it did. much safer for people to stay at home and no intimidation of workers would be tolerated.

It is still not safe enough to return to the offices, the virus is still at a delicate stage of removal where we need to continue to slow down and slow things down.

It’s an offensive joke, but worse, it’s dangerous.

Again, we can compare the prime minister and the prime minister and find the missing prime by comparison. As Boris Johnson and the Tories urge people to go back to business as usual, during Tuesday night’s leaders’ debate there was talk of what will come next in terms of the economic recovery and new working practices. presented.

There has been back and forth on the Universal Basic Income – Douglas Ross the only politician against the idea – but Nicola Sturgeon very briefly dropped a line on plans to try a four-day week.

This is not the first time that the Prime Minister has raised the idea of ​​introducing a four-day week. In May last year, in response to a question put to parliament by then Labor leader Richard Leonard, Ms Sturgeon said as part of Scotland’s economic recovery, businesses should consider d ‘adopt a four-day week. These are no longer, she said, “things we should just talk about.”

They aren’t, and now is the time to stop talking and start planning.

Examples are given elsewhere. Last month, Spain agreed to conduct a four-day week-long trial, becoming one of the first countries in the world to do so. The Spanish government has presented possible plans to support companies by assuming part of the financial risk, such as 100% cost coverage in the first year, 50% in the second year and 33% in the third year.

The benefits of a four-day week, especially without a pay cut, have been proven time and time again. While Boris Johnson thinks workers shy away unless they’re in an office, working fewer hours actually increases productivity because the well-being and health of staff is improved. Fewer sick days are also taken.

There are environmental benefits because travel is reduced.

A year after the start of the pandemic and people are out of breath. They worked and educated at home, cut off from in-person social support and with significantly reduced recreational opportunities.

Those who are at home have increased their hours without additional pay. And they are the ones who are lucky.

There is a growing gap between the power of the worker and the power of the employer. For home workers, we are talking about increased surveillance using computer software. “Fire and rehire” is increasingly common, as the current plight of British gas boiler engineers underlines. In February, the Sessional Court issued an injunction preventing Tesco from using the tactic on its staff.

In Glasgow, the women who finally won an equal pay deal against the city council are still waiting, almost two years later, for an alternative job evaluation program to end pay discrimination.

Opportunities for change are repeatedly discussed and emphasized, but the chance to rethink and improve our way of life cannot be lost. We can’t just go back to the way things were before.

Some companies are already leading these changes. This week, PriceWaterhouseCooper said it gave employees much more autonomy over their work hours – three days at the office, two at home, the ability to set their own start and end times, and the ability to leave. early Friday afternoon.

The Nationwide Building Society said staff can choose to work from home or the office, while BP tells staff they can spend two days a week working from home, if they choose. Choice is really essential – many workers will prefer to be in an office environment, and a flexible worker cannot allow companies to pass overhead costs to staff.

Smart companies will build flexible working into contracts, but it should not be left to companies to implement it in a piecemeal fashion.

The change must be led by the government with legislation offering greater protection to workers and a move towards flexible working and a four-day week as standard.

We need politicians to have a realistic understanding of how sectors of the workforce work and live, and what their priorities are to create a quality balance between the two.

This is a crucial moment for an overhaul of working hours and workers’ rights. Now is not the time for poorly judged jokes.