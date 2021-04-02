Pakistan categorized ‘poor’ on free speech: report, South Asia News





Pakistan performed poorly on legal protections for the right to free speech of its citizens in 2020, according to a new assessment report released by Media Matters for Democracy.

According to The News International, Pakistan Freedom of Expression Report 2020 was launched through a webinar on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of the report, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said: “Today’s report provides a comprehensive analysis of the state of freedom of expression in Pakistan and highlights some worrying trends. Freedom of expression is enshrined in the European Charter of Fundamental Rights. It is also one of the important aspects of Pakistan’s GSP, plus the commitment to respect international human rights conventions and a key priority of the strategic engagement plan between the EU and Pakistan. “

The Ambassador added: “As this report confirms, the plight of journalists and the documentation of threats they face through attacks, intimidation and harassment are of particular concern. Disinformation is another topic of concern. concern, and one that the European Union is working to address both Misleading or false information can put lives at risk. It is essential to resolutely tackle disinformation through transparent, timely and factual communication and so strengthen the resilience of societies.

The News International reported that Pakistan scored low in all six dimensions to provide an overall score of only 30 points out of a total of 100 points on the evaluation index. This cumulative score was in the range of “weak” protections for freedom of expression in the country.

The report found that during the year 2020 Pakistani media and internet regulatory authorities continued to exercise arbitrary legal and regulatory restrictions on online speech and content, ordering bans , suspensions and warnings against social media applications, entertainment content and news chats. social and political issues. According to the study, journalists remained vulnerable to physical, legal and digital threats in the absence of long-awaited legislation on the safety of journalists.

At least eight media-related people have been killed, at least 36 journalists have been attacked in the line of duty, 10 have been arrested and no less than 23 cases of arbitrary detentions linked to reporting and online expression were recorded across Pakistan during the year, according to the report. He also noted that women journalists were particularly targeted by coordinated online attacks, as they reported on political issues and the government’s response to the pandemic.

Online space for dissent and free speech has shrunk in Pakistan, as hate speech and digital surveillance have increased, a Freedom Network press release said in October.

Pakistan has maintained a poor press freedom record for several years. The Global Press Freedom Index 2020 compiled by Reporters Without Borders reported that Pakistan has slipped six places since 2017 to 145th place out of 180 countries.

The New York Times reported that over the past five years, as many as 11 journalists have been killed in Pakistan, including seven since Imran Khan became prime minister.

