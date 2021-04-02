Republicans accused of using images of 17 to pretend Trump threw the first ceremonial pitch while he was president





The Republican National Senate Committee tweeted a video reel of GOP presidents throwing the first pitches at baseball games, starting with former President Trump.

There is only one problem: Mr. Trump has never made a first speech as president.

Watchers on Twitter were quick to point out that the Trump clip was nearly two decades old.

The @NRSC is using images of 17-year-old Trump here because he’s never made a first speech as president, tweeted Max Steele, communications director for Democratic think tank American Bridge.

The clip appears to be from 2004, when Donald Trump performed the ceremonial throw at a minor league stadium in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Mr Trump, then a reality TV star and private businessman, landed at TD Bank Ballpark in his helicopter and threw a quick throw for the Somerset Patriots, bouncing the ball just before home plate.



In the NRSC video, this clip is followed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and George HW Bush, launching opening day pitches during their respective tenures. There is no caption or narration to suggest any of these clips are any different despite Mr. Trump looking oddly young in his segment.

In fact, Mr. Trump was the first president since William Howard Taft not to throw a ceremonial first pitch during his presidency. President Jimmy Carter was the only other asterisk although he didn’t throw a pitch on opening day, he delivered a six later.

The ceremonial throw was a major source of awkwardness for Mr Trump in 2020, when Dr Anthony Fauci threw the first throw for the Washington Nationals on an opening day delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Trump bristled at the fact that Dr Fauci had been invited in his place and was quick to announce that the New York Yankees had asked him to throw a first pitch in August. It was news for the Yankees.

The former president then backtracked, tweeting that he was too busy with his duties as commander-in-chief to watch the game, having just spent the weekend golfing.

Due to my strong focus on the Chinese virus, including scheduled meetings on vaccines, our economy, and many other things, I will not be able to be in New York to deliver the @Yankees’ keynote address on August 15th. Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. , which had not yet banned it at the time. We will do this later in the season!

He never did.

