Wearing Veshti, PM Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Thursday in Tamil Nadu, bound for the poll, and visited the century-old Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple in Madurai.

For his visit to the temple, the Prime Minister chose to wear a traditional outfit – “veshti” which he associated with a white shirt and an angvastram. A great welcome was given to him by people who lined the streets with traditional drums.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi was seen wearing a ‘veshti’ in Tamil Nadu during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India in October 2019.

The prime minister offered prayers at the temple where he was informed of its significance and history.

It comes as the prime minister is due to address a campaign rally in Madurai on Friday with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappaddi K Palaniswami and Vice President CM O Pannerselvam, along with other National Alliance leaders. democratic (NDA).

The Prime Minister will campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance AIADMK for the assembly election scheduled for April 6.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in Madurai in preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit.

On March 30, Prime Minister Modi addressed a campaign rally in Tirupur district where he asserted that the “corrupt eyes” of Congress and the DMK will never allow business to flourish.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 2. The polls will be held for 234 seats in the state, with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major contending groups. (