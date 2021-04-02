Series of SBY Era projects completed in Jokowi’s hands





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Many infrastructure developments in Indonesia started several years ago. However, not a few who actually stopped in the middle of the road due to the complexity of the bureaucracy. In the era of government before President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), namely Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY) and several former presidents, there were projects that encountered the word stagnant. In this era of regime, several infrastructure developments are finally starting to get back on track.

Here is the list: Cinere-Cengkareng toll road: The Jakarta Outer Ring Road (JORR) II project is one of the most difficult to build. Among others, the Cengkareng – Batu Ceper – Kunciran toll road, 14.19 kilometers long, and the Serpong – Cinere toll road, 10 kilometers. The Serpong – Cineresection I toll road which links Serpong – Pamulang for 6.5 kilometers was inaugurated by President Jokowi. From section II Pamulang-Cinere, 3.5 km long, which will soon be completed in July 2021. In the meantime, the Cengkareng-Kunciran-Serpong toll section has been fully completed. These two toll roads were prepared for construction under the previous administration during the reign of President SBY. For example, Serpong – Cinere has been stagnant since at least 2011. When the head of the Toll Roads Regulatory Agency (BPJT) of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR Ministry) was still headed by Achmad Ghani Ghazali, this project presented many obstacles, including the issue of land acquisition and changes of investors who were toll concessionaires. “So at the time in Serpong-Cinere, the SP2LP (the approval letter for determining the development location) expired, then it was extended, the extension of the SP2LP also took time,” Ghanipada said in July 2013, quoted indetikcom. Kalimantan Central Coal Railway Vice-president KH. Ma’ruf Amin has accepted the continuation of the “giant” infrastructure project initiated at the time of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). The project is a coal-fired railway in Central Kalimantan. The Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi revealed that to continue this project, certain conditions are met, especially in terms of funding. This project is very expensive. “Railways in Central Kalimantan, if there are investors, we are ready to support, so that it can be implemented, the management of the vice president agrees, so that we can transport coal here with rail connectivity, ”Budi Karya told Haji Muhammad. Sidik Airport in Barito Utara, Central Kalimantan., Tuesday (30/3/21). Several years earlier, this project was already under discussion. Under the reign of president SBY, the railway project to transport coal by roadPuruk Cahu-Batanjung- Bangkuang, Central Kalimantanentered into the Master Plan for Acceleration and Expansion of Indonesia Economic Development Project (MP3EI). The length of this project is 480 km with an estimated investment value of Rp 50 trillion. Page 2 >>

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos