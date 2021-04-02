Plan to raze historic DI Khan building draws criticism – Newspaper





The 125-year-old Bagai Mahal faces demolition. Dawn

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Although historic buildings are protected under the Antiquities Act 2016 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a 125-year-old building inside the walled city of Dera Ismail Khan, known as Bagai Mahal , is threatened with demolition by the owner.

Article 16 of the law entitled Restriction on repairs, renovation, etc. of protected antiquity stipulates that the owner of a protected antiquity shall not make any modification, renovation or addition to said protected antiquity.

The director (archeology), Dr Abdul Samad, disputed the claim regarding the age of the building insisting that the available records showed that the building was no more than 92 years old and that under the law, his department could do nothing to intervene.

For now, we have taken the legal shield of a stay order to stop its demolition. A commission has been set up to look into the matter and we hope its findings will be made public in a day or two, he said.

Aslam Awan, an academic, however, described the demolition of a once magnificent building as a ruthless act on the part of the owner.

He said that DI Khan was a major center of the Hindu community before the partition.

The researcher said Das Ram Bagai was the head of the Bagai family, who had built the Bagai Mahal as their residence in the late 1800s.

Mr. Bagai was a famous philanthropist and built various buildings including dispensaries, educational institutions and a tuberculosis hospital for the poor of this land using his own resources. The demolition of this historic building cannot be justified, he said.

Ghulam Abbas Sial, a writer from Dera, who now lives in Sydney, said the contribution of the Bagai and a few other Hindu families cannot be forgotten. Das Ram Bagai was an X factor in this regard, he argued.

Das Ram Bagai was a man of letters, sportsman and social activist and at that time Dera Ismail khan was called an intellectual capital of the border province. He was one of the first people to obtain a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1898 from Government College in Lahore.

In 1947, he planned to donate a swimming pool to the college, a clock tower to the city and a playground to the Arya Samaj Radha girls’ school. However, these projects had to be abandoned due to the partition. His humanitarian work in the Frontier Province during the twenties and thirties was greatly appreciated.

It was he who, at the cost of great personal sacrifices and work, designed and erected the magnificent Victoria Bharati High School at a cost of Rs80,000.

Local historian and writer Hafiz Gilani said the palace was bought by a local, who was to demolish it despite locals meeting with the deputy commissioner, who posted police guards in the building to prevent any offers. demolition.

Now the guards are deployed outside but the interior of the house is being demolished by the owner without attracting attention. The house has been in private hands as it was assigned to a migrant family shortly after partition, he said, describing its demolition as a great loss to the city.

Atul Bagai, the grandson of Das Ram Bagai, who lives in India, described the news of the demolition of his ancestral place as a great shock.

We have an emotional attachment to this building and this devastating news proving the last nail in the coffin.

The Bagai family in India urged Prime Minister Imran Khan with a letter to intervene and prevent the demolition of the historic building.

The site can be brought in and turned into a museum encompassing a library and the preservation of a few artifacts will prove to be a tourist attraction, symbol of culture, he said.

When the news of the dismantling was announced, civil society reacted strongly.

Azmat Kamal, a local activist, addressed the court, which ordered the demolition work to stop immediately.

With the bailiff I handed the court order to the owner who was supervising the demolition work, the work was stopped but later the owner accelerated the work the next day and moved the valuable material to an unknown location , did he declare.

Later, with a notice of contempt of court, the police intervened and stopped the work. We also submitted a request to form a commission to estimate the loss of materials and buildings, he said.

Posted in Dawn, April 2, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos