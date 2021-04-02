Politics
How France, Turkey and Greece influence the Eastern Mediterranean
Editor’s Note: Amin Bagheri is a researcher at the International Studies Association in Tehran. His main research interests are in international relations, transnational governance, international peace and conflicts in the Middle East. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
The Mediterranean region is the intersection of three continents: Europe, Asia and Africa. It has been at the heart of the competition for the great powers of the world since Antiquity. The discussion on the Eastern Mediterranean region and its energy reserves is one of the most important issues discussed by many countries these days.
Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus are among the countries that have paid a lot of attention to this issue. Each of them is looking to win this contest in one way or another.
From this perspective, Ankara is in a confrontation with Paris. France considers Africa and the Middle East as a single sphere of influence since the colonial period. The French Emmanuel Macron and the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan also differ on the role of Islam in the political and social spheres.
On the other hand, Athens worked closely with Paris on the basis of common points of view and interests to strike a balance with Ankara. At the same time, Athens should pursue a coherent defense and diplomatic strategy alongside its representation of Paris as a geopolitical satellite in the region.
From a diplomatic point of view, Athens needs a political alliance with regional partners (Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates) and the advancement of an active Mediterranean policy in an emerging independent European strategy. In the field of defense, Greece is seeking to use its geographical location to modernize its defense infrastructure and needs a smart solution to strengthen its deterrence capabilities.
In the eastern Mediterranean, a covert war, often described as a gas war, is on the rise. When prices stagnate due to weak demand and falling investors, it seems like an odd time to fight. But estimates of the energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean are worth fighting for from the perspective of countries in the region. Consequently, this region is witnessing the confrontation of the triangle of France, Turkey and Greece.
French President Emmanuel Macron (left) greets his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 5, 2018. / AFP
France’s Mediterranean policy is based on realism and national interests. France considers itself a supreme power with many strengths in the region. It is the only Mediterranean country to be a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and to have the most powerful military force in the region.
There are three key issues that France is monitoring in the Mediterranean: asylum seekers, energy and Turkey. They correlate with three geographic areas of the region: Libya and Africa, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa respectively. To counter Ankara’s goal of a new order in the eastern Mediterranean, Macron called for the formation of a Mediterranean group. France also appears to be pursuing an EU foreign policy based on strategic independence.
Erdogan’s policy in the Eastern Mediterranean stems from several converging factors, including the launch of exploration operations, the emergence of Turkey as an undisputed power in the Middle East, the decline in Turkey’s energy dependence and the growth of Turkey’s defense industry to reduce its dependence on purchases from a third country.
Some analysts believe that the arrival of Turkish reconnaissance ships in the eastern Mediterranean has economic reasons. Since 2010, Ankara has adopted a sustainable strategy to expand its political, economic and military influence in Africa, which concerns France, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. In Libya, political and military developments offer Turkey and Italy the opportunity to expand economic cooperation in Tunisia, Malta and other North African countries. As a result, Turkey was able to establish an extensive transport network in the Africa-Mediterranean region.
The current stalemate with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean has created a dilemma for Athens in two respects. On the one hand, Greece must maintain its military readiness in the face of its long-standing rival, Turkey. On the other hand, it must continue its economic development and its investment boom despite the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the nature of today’s Greco-Turkish rivalry has changed Athens in need of advanced and efficient military equipment. Greece lags far behind in the region and recent crises have been exacerbated, while Turkey has built a strong national defense industry.
In recent years, the regional and international order has radically changed and the three countries of the triangle are in grave danger. The differences between Turkey and Greece are not new and will not be resolved anytime soon. Further exploration of the eastern Mediterranean gas fields by Turkey has also exacerbated these differences. The same goes for the current Turkish-French rivalry for influence and domination in the Mediterranean and North Africa. France is the only counterweight to Turkey and has vital interests in the region. Greece is also in the midst of a strategic rivalry between Paris and Ankara. Greece should review its strategy against Turkey, modernize its defense capabilities and set up a coherent strategic cooperation network with countries sharing common concerns and interests.
