How France, Turkey and Greece influence the Eastern Mediterranean

The Mediterranean region is the intersection of three continents: Europe, Asia and Africa. It has been at the heart of the competition for the great powers of the world since Antiquity. The discussion on the Eastern Mediterranean region and its energy reserves is one of the most important issues discussed by many countries these days.

Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Greece and Cyprus are among the countries that have paid a lot of attention to this issue. Each of them is looking to win this contest in one way or another.

From this perspective, Ankara is in a confrontation with Paris. France considers Africa and the Middle East as a single sphere of influence since the colonial period. The French Emmanuel Macron and the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan also differ on the role of Islam in the political and social spheres.

On the other hand, Athens worked closely with Paris on the basis of common points of view and interests to strike a balance with Ankara. At the same time, Athens should pursue a coherent defense and diplomatic strategy alongside its representation of Paris as a geopolitical satellite in the region.

From a diplomatic point of view, Athens needs a political alliance with regional partners (Israel, Egypt, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates) and the advancement of an active Mediterranean policy in an emerging independent European strategy. In the field of defense, Greece is seeking to use its geographical location to modernize its defense infrastructure and needs a smart solution to strengthen its deterrence capabilities.

In the eastern Mediterranean, a covert war, often described as a gas war, is on the rise. When prices stagnate due to weak demand and falling investors, it seems like an odd time to fight. But estimates of the energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean are worth fighting for from the perspective of countries in the region. Consequently, this region is witnessing the confrontation of the triangle of France, Turkey and Greece.