Jimmy Kimmel on Donald Trump’s April Fools’ Day pranks and more – Deadline





In the “Pranksgiving” edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live !, host Jimmy Kimmel recalled what he considers the best April Fools’ prank in history.

“Remember last year when Trump promised the coronavirus would go away on Easter?” he joked. “It was a good one.”

Kimmel then turned to current events, picking up on the former president’s latest mischief. “At Mar-a-Lago today, Donald Trump played a very cruel prank on his son, Eric,” he said. “He opened his arms and pretended to give him a hug.

Afterward, the host returned to the Covid discussion, noting that “old lipstick on a pit bull” Sarah Palin contracted the coronavirus, along with two of her children. “How, she doesn’t know,” he said. “Sarah Palin lives in Alaska. You almost have to try to catch Covid in Alaska. It is easier to catch a bald eagle. “

In his opening monologue, Kimmel noted that the former Alaska governor and running mate is now encouraging others to wear masks, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It’s “rich,” he said, because near the start of the epidemic in the United States, Palin had traveled “to Texas” to visit a beauty salon. The reason for his visit, he recalls, was to support the owner of the salon, who went to jail for refusing to close her business.

“But now that Sarah has been bitten by the virus herself, she has changed her tone. I love these people who only believe in science when it happens to them, ”he said. “But good for her to talk, finally.”

Kimmel later warned that the coronavirus is not the only communicable disease we must fear at the moment. “They say the University of Oxford is working hard on a vaccine against what they call ‘super gonorrhea’,” he explained. “In 2018, a Briton who was on vacation in Southeast Asia contracted what has been described as the worst case of gonorrhea.”

“God only knows how he got this gonorrhea, but he did, and now it’s spreading. he added. “The hope is that a vaccine to stop it will be ready in time for the next season of Bachelor in Paradise, so keep your fingers crossed.”

To see Kimmel’s remarks in full, click on the video above.

