Bank Holiday UK: Boris says to give extra break in September to boost industry | UK | News





Bosses in the hard-hit sector are calling on the government to introduce another public holiday in early fall to give struggling businesses a boost. The restrictions are expected to remain in place throughout the April and early May public holidays so that art galleries and museums cannot take advantage of the leisure days.

Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA), calls on Boris Johnson to step in to “help the tourism industry fix our balance sheets”. He said a public holiday in September, a year and a half after the outbreak of the pandemic, could be seen as a way to “thank the NHS and key workers” for their efforts throughout the crisis. He said the past 12 months since England’s first national lockdown have been a “terribly difficult year” for British tourism. While millions of Britons will be out of work on Easter Monday and May 3, much of the tourism industry is unable to reap the benefits.

Theme parks will be allowed to reopen on April 12, but interior amenities such as rides and 4D cinemas may remain closed. Independent eating places are also set to reopen to the public on the same date. As the spring holiday arrives on May 31, hotels can accommodate guests. The government has said hotels cannot open until May 17 at the earliest. READ MORE: British Museum fights back as pressure mounts to return historical relics

It showed a 70% annual drop in the number of visits to the 294 top ALVA attractions compared to 2019. In 2020, the figure was 45.4 million compared to 151 million the previous year. The Tate Modern, which welcomed 1.4 million people through its doors, ranked as the most popular.

The Natural History Museum and the British Museum came in second and third place. Amid fears that Covid will spread more easily in indoor environments, the report showed the British favored outdoor attractions last year. Kew Gardens, Chester Zoo and RHS Wisley were first listed as Britain’s Top Ten Tourist Attractions.

Chester Zoo was the most visited attraction outside of London, coming in sixth place.

Commenting on the numbers, Donoghue predicted a long road to recovery for the industry.

He said: ‘Tourism is the UK’s fifth largest industry and as these figures show has been the first affected, the hardest hit and will take the longest time to recover.’







