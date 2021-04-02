News in Brief | Nation / World | gazettextra.com

Biden backs move of MLB all-star game out of Georgia
President Joe Biden would “strongly support” moving the Major League Baseball All-Star game out of Georgia due to the state’s new election law, according to an interview Biden gave ESPN on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, Cobb President Lisa Cupid held a virtual meeting with Tony Clark, the executive director of the MLB Players Union. The baseball Midsummer Classic is scheduled to be played at Truist Park in Cobb County, home of the Atlanta Braves on July 13.
After Governor Brian Kemp signed a 98-page election bill last week, Clark said players were ready to discuss moving the game out of Georgia. The new law has been widely condemned by franchise advocates for unfairly targeting traditionally disenfranchised voters.
A county spokesperson said Cupid, a Democrat and the first African-American woman elected to her post, called the meeting fruitful.
“Beyond that, they agreed that they would not give more details,” the spokesperson said.
At the time of the meeting, which took place around 7 p.m., Cupid and Clark were unaware of the president’s comments, the spokesperson said.
MLB and its players union are reportedly discussing the possibility of moving the game elsewhere.
Similar voting laws are being considered in other states whose capitals are controlled by Republicans following a nationwide election that gave Democrats control of the White House and the United States Senate.
Georgia State Senate Bill 202 adds restrictions on absent and early voting, stricter voter identification requirements, and bans on non-election workers from distributing water or food to people online at the polls.
Biden told ESPN on the eve of MLB’s opening day that people are looking to professional baseball players as examples.
“They are leaders,” Biden said. “Look at what happened with the NBA, too. Look at what happened in all areas. The people who were the victims the most are the people who are the leaders in these different sports, and what not. just isn’t fair. It’s Jim Crow on steroids. “
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 dead, police officer injured in Missouri shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. One person has died and an Independence Police officer was in hospital after a neighbor dispute erupted overnight, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Independence Police responded at around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday to reports of someone firing a rifle at a house near E. 8th Street and S. Carlisle Avenue, Highway Patrol, which is investigating, said. about the police shooting.
When the police arrived, the officers and the suspect exchanged gunfire.
The man who allegedly fired the rifle was injured and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as a 35-year-old man, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesperson for the Highway Patrol.
One officer, a seven-year veteran of the Independence Police Department, was punched in the head, Lowe said. He was taken to hospital and was conscious and in stable condition.
Shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday, the Independence Police announced that the officer had been released from the hospital.
Good news! Our officer who was shot in the incident last night has been released from the hospital, the department said on Facebook.
A rifle was found at the scene, although further details about the weapon are not available, Lowe said.
The highway patrol did not say what led to the dispute between neighbors.
The Independence Police will investigate the cause of the shooting, while the Highway Patrol will deal with the investigation into the gunfire with the police.
Pennsylvania man arrested for crashing drone at World Trade Center site
NEW YORK A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for crashing his drone on the roof of 3 World Trade Center, police said.
Thomas Dhalquist was operating the remote-controlled drone at the corner of Dey St. and Church St. in lower Manhattan when it crashed around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Police apprehended the 27-year-old Philadelphia resident as he attempted to get to the roof of the building to retrieve the drone.
Dhalquist refused to cooperate with the police and gave them a false name. He also had illegal drugs on him, authorities said.
Dhalquist has been charged with reckless endangerment, drug possession, identity theft and breaking the rules for operating drones in New York City.
It is illegal to fly drones in the city outside of designated areas, authorities said.
China targets illegal club of foreign correspondents
China has criticized a club of foreign correspondents in the country as an illegal organization in a move that broadens its attack on journalists whose reports differ from the government’s official line.
The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China has no sense of right and wrong and lacks principle, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday.
Less than half of foreign correspondents in China are members of the FCCC, and most of them are Western journalists from the United States and Europe, she said. Foreign journalists in China should feel lucky.
The FCCC declined to comment.
While Beijing has long described the FCCC as illegal, the overall reprimand was harsher than in the past. Chinese criticism of foreign journalists has become sharper under President Xi Jinping, especially as China retaliates against Western criticism of its activities in Xinjiang.
Government spokesmen now regularly criticize journalists during press briefings, saying they lack credibility or complain about their use of the word camps in the far west region. The government insists that they be called vocational training centers.
Western governments, including the United States, accuse China of interning up to 1 million Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang and forcing them to work. Beijing denies the claims, saying it is fighting religious extremism and creating jobs.
Tribune 2021 Content Agency, LLC.