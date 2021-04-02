Is politics behind the JKT saga?





LAHORE – The feeling of bewilderment of the country’s top business mogul, Mr Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), knows no bounds at the moment. Once the most powerful and influential leader of the ruling PTI, Mr Tareen faces an investigation into suspected fraud and money laundering involving around Rs 8 billion, an amount less than 12% of total annual revenues generated by his business.

According to the official statement of Mr. Tareen already submitted to the FIA, the annual turnover of JDW amounts to approximately Rs 70 billion. In addition, Mr. Tareen pays the government 15 billion rupees in taxes annually, making him one of the highest taxpayers in sugar and other industries.

Considering the huge annual turnover of his company and the fact that the alleged embezzlement of public shareholders’ money took place over a period of 12 years (between 2008 and 2020), the amount in question ( 8 billion rupees) seems relatively insignificant, however. the merits of the case. This is what puzzles the politician Lodhran, who played an important role in forming PTI governments in both the Center and the Punjab after the 2018 elections. He had taken the lead even after his disqualification by the court supreme because he enjoyed the confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He sat in cabinet meetings and would chair official meetings on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

But he has been on the dock since he split from Prime Minister Imran Khan over the sugar scandal. The commission of inquiry had also held its sugar factories responsible for the artificial rise in sugar prices. Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the other day that JKT was no longer associated with the ruling party. The minister’s statement is indicative of the cold relationship the JKT currently has with the prime minister and members of his cabinet.

According to the two FIRs filed against JKT and his family members on March 22, 2021 by the FIA, this investigation effectively began in August 2020. The JKT received the summons the following month (September 2020) and submitted a detailed response with the investigative agency that slept on it for over six months. Suddenly it kicked into action last Wednesday, raising questions about the reasons for the move.

Analysts are skeptical of the recent action against JKT that comes after the ruling party’s defeat in the senatorial elections that resulted in the defeat of ruling party candidate Abdul Hafeez Sheikh against Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani of the PDM alliance. Some PTI members believe he was not supporting the party in this important competition and may have secretly helped Mr. Gilani. Therefore, the Prime Minister had to ask for a new vote of confidence as he lost the simple majority in the House after the contest. Apparently JKT kept him away from the whole affair based on the wishes of some neighborhoods.

It is widely believed that despite being out of the electric corridors, JKT still wields significant influence over a good number of members of the National Assembly. The same is true of the Punjab Assembly currently divided between different groups controlled by different quarters of power. Recently, a group loyal to JKT criticized CM Usman Buzdar’s style of governance. Following the Senate elections, there was a lot of talk about bringing in a motion of no confidence against the chief minister. Apparently, the PPP has come to the forefront to orchestrate this movement and is also trying to convince all stakeholders to make it happen. But the anti-JKT lobby of the PTI has its own suspicions.

