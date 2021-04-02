Head of the saffron brigade: PM Modi and Amit Shah lead the front | West Bengal election news





KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited West Bengal five times since the announcement of the assembly ballot on February 26.

Modi began his election campaign at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Grounds on March 7, followed by Kharagpur on March 20, Bankura on March 21, Contai in East Midnapore on March 24, and two more meetings in Joynagar and Uluberia on April 1. BJP Bengal leaders say the prime minister will visit Bengal again on April 3.

Bengal was at the back of his mind when Modi visited Jashoreswari Kali Temple and Matua Temple in Orakandi, Bangladesh on March 27. The Prime Minister, during a two-day visit to Bangladesh, did not forget to tweet to voters in Bengal. in the first phase of the polls to come out in large numbers.

During his speech in Orakandi, Modi quoted the book by the poet Matua Mahananda Halders, Sri Sri Guruchand Charit and said that the Matua gurus had divyadrishti and alaukik shakti (divine power to see the future).

His Bengali accent has also improved over the months since the centenary celebrations of Subhas Chandra Bose’s January 23 birth when he copiously quoted Tagore. Modi can now, without the bad pause, say in Bengali: Don’t vote for you, don’t vote for you (Don’t be afraid, vote worry-free).

Compare that with PM’s visits to Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry, far fewer than his trips to Bengal.

According to BJP leaders, Modi is likely to frequent Bengal more from the third phase. On April 3, the prime minister will hold public meetings in Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas and Arambagh in Hooghly, a party leader said. These two sieges are known to be strongholds of Trinamool.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, on the other hand, run weekly tours. Shah organized three roadshows in Nandigram, East Midnapore, followed by Panskura West and Debra in West Midnapore, but had to miss the roadshow in Diamond Harbor. Nadda organized tours in Hooghly.

Frequent visits by Modi, Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, indicate the high stakes for BJP in Bengal. Party leaders are desperate to wrest the state from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021 assembly polls and eye the 2024 polls in Lok Sabha, in which the BJP wants a larger share of parliamentary seats in east to compensate for projected losses in the north and west. India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos