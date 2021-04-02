Welcome gibberish | The Indian Express





Do you remember “covfefe”? In 2017 Donald Trump, then US President and not yet exiled from social media, tweeted gibberish and people around the world entered a tornado. On Tuesday, the official US Strategic Command Twitter handle posted a message l ;; gmlxzssaw invoking its own moment of covfefe. After all, when the organization responsible for managing the world’s largest nuclear arsenal seems to tweet into the code, conspiracy theorists and satirists find common ground.

Maybe the accidental tweet was the nuclear launch code. Perhaps it was a message from the Illuminati, the favorite fantasy of conspiracy theorists who believe that a secret elite group is in control of the world. And why not just a simple hacker enjoying a first April Fool’s Day? Ultimately, Occams Razor holds its own and if that sounds like gibberish, it probably is. A child from the family of social media manager Strategic Commands was left unattended with the phone that had access to the account ;; gmlxzssaw was the result of a toddler pressing random buttons.

Covfefe 2.0 has a lot in common with the original. It just might be an allegory for the social media obsessed world. There is too much power in words and now it’s easy to cause panic, even over a little bit of nonsense. Often times, the great and the common are left unattended with this power, free to lie to promote themselves and to be cynically sectarian in their quest for attention. There is no solution to this problem. Freedom of speech comes at a price. Given the hate people on social media have grown used to, a little bit of gibberish is actually a relief.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos