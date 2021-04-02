The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo opened the 105th anniversary of Mathla’ul Anwar and the XXth Congress







2 Post Syndicate, Bogor – Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened an official event and delivered a speech at Mathla’ul Anwar’s 105th birthday via virtual video at Jakarta State Palace on Friday (02/04/2021). Mathla’ul Anwar’s 105th Anniversary was held at Grand Cempaka Resort & Convention Hotel, Jalan Raya Puncak Pass KM.17 Cipayung, Mega Mendung, Mega Mendung District, Bogor Regency, West Java. In his remarks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, expressed his deep gratitude and deep gratitude to the founding personalities, administrators and extended family of Mathla’ul Anwar, who for 105 years has been a light of kindness and of people. “Those who always strive to educate and enlighten people, and who also give birth to many great figures,” he explained. President Joko Widodo also said that the figure of Mathla’ul Anwar is very relevant in a challenging global situation like the one today. “In an increasingly borderless world, in the midst of an abundant flow of information and often tinged with hoaxes and hate speech. And we will remain strong to maintain, care for and strengthen people who are built on diversity and diversity, ”he explained. The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) also recalled that our country received a gift from Allah SWT as a developed country, which is diverse, in terms of religion, ethnicity and language. “We must be grateful for this gift and use it as a force to build the progress of nation and state. Therefore, the religious moderation which has always been promoted by Mathla’ul Anwar must be continued and can be an example for all Indonesian people. By strengthening peace and other benefits for the universe, ”he added. President Joko Widodo also hopes that Mathla’ul Anwar will continue to strengthen cooperation with various groups, collaborate, join hands to strengthen the economy of the people. “Participate in the reduction of poverty, underdevelopment and inequalities. I ask for help from Mathla’ul Anwar to move together to invite the community to collaborate and remain disciplined in the implementation of the protocols health as well as to help the government suppress the spread of Covid-19 ”, he pleaded. @ Surya / Kamaluddin

