RDA admissions cross $ 800 million in six months – Newspaper





KARACHI: The Roshan Digital Account (RDA) started to gain momentum as it crossed $ 800 million in six months, the highest amount of $ 212 million received in March, reflecting the upward trend in admissions.

Many thanks to our Pakistanis overseas! #RoshanDigitalAccount deposits crossed $ 800 million, after an inflow of $ 212 million in March. Inflows have accelerated every month since the GDR’s launch in September 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) tweeted on Thursday, with the GDR’s total deposits reaching $ 806 million.

The Roshan Digital Account, a joint effort of the SBP and the federal government, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in September. More than 20 commercial banks have so far joined the GDR.

According to bankers, the main objective of the GDR is to attract millions of Pakistanis living abroad by offering yields on deposits much higher than those of developed economies.

The State Bank said the GDR attracted $ 212 million in March, the highest since the product was launched. In February, it drew $ 176 million.

The State Bank said inflows of $ 806 million came from more than 100 countries on 110,000 accounts.

The government and the SBP believe that the GDR has much higher potential as it offers a number of facilities to overseas Pakistanis that were not previously available. At the same time, banking in Pakistan for expatriates has become easy and secure.

In order to attract more investment, the State Bank has also launched a Naya Pakistan Certificate savings plan offering significantly higher interest rates than those prevalent in most developed and developing economies. Buyers can own the certificate in US dollars with the highest interest rate of 7 percent and in local currency with 11 pc per year provided the investment is made for five years.

Some bankers said most of the investment came from the Naya Pakistan certificate, but the State Bank has yet to provide its data.

A higher interest rate is the biggest draw for investors who have high liquidity but limited options in the global market. The growing inflow of foreign investment in Pakistan Investment Bonds and the more than $ 5.3 billion euro bond offering Pakistan launched this week reflect the significant liquidity available for investment on the global market battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted in Dawn, April 2, 2021

