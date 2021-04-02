Former Trump aide Max Miller raised 500K in one month in House race against GOP member who voted to impeach





EXCLUSIVE: Max Miller, former Trump aide throwing a main challenge to Ohio Republican Anthony Gonzalez, raised more than around $ 500,000 in his first month of campaigning, Fox News has learned.

The four-week total highlights the powerful draw for the former president, who hosted an event for Miller at Trump International in Palm Beach. The average house campaign in 2018 cost around $ 2 million, according to Open Secrets. Fox News has learned that Miller has received contributions from more than 2,500 donors in all 50 states.

Miller announced his campaign against Gonzalez after the outgoing president joined with 10 other Republicans in voting to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting insurgency following the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump chats with former Deputy Campaign Director for Presidential Operations Max Miller, left, before his speech at the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci) (AP)

TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO REMAINS BUSY AS REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES MAKE FUNDRAISING PILGRIMAGES

Shortly after Miller entered the race on February 26, Trump enthusiastically endorsed his former aide, whose past roles include a spot on Trump’s campaign in 2016, a job in the Office of Presidential Personnel, and as deputy campaign director for presidential operations.

“Max Miller is a wonderful person who has done a great job in the White House and will be a fantastic congressman,” Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC. “He’s a Navy veteran, a son of Ohio, and a true PATRIOT.”

“The current representative Anthony Gonzalez should not represent the residents of the 16th arrondissement because he does not represent their interests or their hearts,” added Trump. “Max Miller has my total and utter approval!”

GOP REP. KINZINGER MAKES BIG BUCKS AFTER FACING THE WRATH OF TRUMP

A representative for Miller, when asked about the total campaign amount raised during Trump’s fundraiser in Palm Beach, said the campaign did not disclose the amount raised at specific events.

As Q1 2021 fundraising figures poured in on Thursday, it was clear that high-level support or opposition for Trump had helped several candidates raise funds. Punchbowl News reported that Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., One of Trump’s biggest supporters, raised around $ 500,000 in just four days during a visit to his home state.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo / John Raoux) ((AP Photo / John Raoux))

Meanwhile, Representative Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Who voted to impeach Trump and rose to prominence as a critic of Trump, raised $ 2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 – 1.1 million dollars for each of his campaign and political action committee. .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump has said he plans to support key challenges to a variety of Republicans who have not been loyal enough to him. He publicly called on voters in Wyoming, for example, to oust GOP House conference chairperson Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., In 2022. Cheney is also the only member of the State House in Congress. .

“The good news is that in her state she has been censored and in her state her poll numbers have dropped faster than any human I have ever seen,” Trump said in his speech to CPAC. “So I hope they get rid of her with the next election.”

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, told Fox News at CPAC that there were “a lot” of Senate Republicans he would like to see the main challenges against and that his father “would get involved in the choice of individual races. and the individual people who supported him., and not others. “

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos