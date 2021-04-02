America gave Pakistan a double blow, the first Imran didn’t, now also avoided travel, John Carry arrives in India





The US administration Joe Biden has hit Pakistan hard by failing to invite Imran Khan to the climate change summit. In addition, US President Joe Biden’s special envoy John Cary will visit India, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates to discuss the climate crisis on issues related to climate change. But during this time, he will not travel to Pakistan, which is most facing the crisis. According to the Foreign Office, Carrie will discuss the issue ahead of the leaders summit hosted by US President Joe Biden Biden on climate change between April 22-23 and the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) more late this year. Travel to these countries. John Carrie tweeted: “I am delighted to have a constructive discussion with friends in the Emirates, India and Bangladesh to tackle the climate crisis”.

US President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to a leaders’ summit to discuss tackling climate change. The aim of this summit is to highlight the economic benefits and the importance of taking concrete action to combat climate change. However, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was not invited to this summit.

America’s decision is nothing less than a double whammy. Imran Khan, the first leaders’ summit to be held for the purpose of climate change talks, was not invited, then when President Joe Biden’s special envoy John Cary is on tour in Asia to discuss the climate crisis, so he refused to move to Pakistan. Pakistanis seem disheartened by this. Pakistanis assume this is nothing short of a shock to their country. Some believe this is due to Pakistan’s low global threat.

The White House said last week: “This will prove to be an important step in the adoption of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to be held in November this year in Glasgow.” According to the White House, in addition to Prime Minister Modi, Chinese President Xi Chinfing, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga, Brazilian President Zaire Bolsonaro, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Israel Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Shah Salman of Saudi Arabia, 40 leaders including Ben Abdulaziz Al Saud and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been invited to the summit, which will be broadcast live.

In addition to these leaders, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina of South Asia, and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotte Tshering, were also invited to attend the conference. The White House said the main goal of this summit and COP 26 is to accelerate efforts to keep global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

He said the conference would also describe examples of how climate ambitions create well-paying jobs, how to contribute to the development of innovative technologies and help vulnerable countries adapt to the effects of climate change. is. The White House said ahead of the summit, the United States would announce the ambitious 2030 emissions target as a new national fixed contribution under the Paris Agreement. 17 countries, which account for 80% of global emissions and play an 80% role in global GDP, will participate in this conference.

