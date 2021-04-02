Masayoshi Sons money guy Greensill went from hero to zero

Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Son had to write off its investment, making it one of the worst in the history of its Vision fund.

LONDON / TOKYO (April 1): In February 2020, SoftBank Group Corps Masayoshi Son visited Indonesia, offering to invest billions of dollars in the development of a new capital. The entourage was Lex Greensill, a Sons favorite at the time.

SoftBank had invested $ 1.5 billion in the eponymous finance company of Greensills, but in a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Son introduced Greensill as the money guy, according to images on local television. .

A year later, the money guy has become a money pit.

Greensill Capital collapsed in March in one of the most spectacular financial explosions in recent years, sending shockwaves through a Swiss banking giant, two of Japan’s biggest companies and an industrial empire of British tycoons.

Son had to write off his investment, making it one of the worst in the history of his Vision Fund, alongside the implosion of WeWork Cos, another company in SoftBank’s portfolio.

This likely won’t stop SoftBank from posting its best quarter on record, including more than US $ 30 billion in profit at Vision Fund, thanks to the IPO of South Korean e-commerce company Coupang Inc. and a booming valuation of the Chinese start-up. Didi Chuxing Technology Co, according to people familiar with the matter. Yet the episode highlights the risks of Sons’ strategy of taking large stakes in startups and then encouraging those portfolio companies to collaborate.

with each other.

Spokesmen for SoftBank in Tokyo and Greensill Capital in London declined to comment.

The sons’ relationship with Greensill began at random: a junior executive at the Vision Fund sought an introduction, people familiar with the matter said. As of May 2019, SoftBank had invested US $ 800 million in Greensill. It invested an additional $ 655 million in October.

Soon the two were talking to each other on a regular basis, even though SoftBank had invested in more than 80 startups and Greensill was far from the biggest, according to people close to the executives.

Son presented Greensill at SoftBank events as an example of the cooperation he expected from companies in his portfolio, people said.

Greensill received the same star treatment as former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann before him and, most recently, Ritesh Agarwal, director of Indias Oyo Hotels, who has since had to step down. A presentation at a 2019 SoftBank shareholders meeting featured photos of the three men, identifying them as artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in the greatest revolution in human history.

Greensill, in turn, drew attention, bragging about his conversations with the founder of SoftBank, his company executives said.

One of the perks of joining the SoftBank Vision Fund family hasn’t just been network, capital and advice, it actually had Masa as a partner and mentor, Greensill said on a now-deleted Vision Fund webpage. . . He worked with us, and especially with me, to reflect on our core business and how we can really take that core business and tackle other inequalities and other challenges that exist in the global market.

Greensill was instrumental in what Son has dubbed his No.1 group strategy, taking uncontrolled stakes in the world’s leading tech companies and encouraging them to cooperate. In theory, startups would operate the WeWorks network of coworking spaces or use Uber Technologies Inc.’s drivers for deliveries.

Greensills’ role was to provide struggling SoftBank startups with easy access to financing without having to pledge onerous collateral.

Former Morgan Stanley banker Greensill, 44, founded his company in 2011, focusing on extending short-term loans backed by bills. But some of the funding provided to SoftBank’s companies was based on expected future sales, not actual invoices, people familiar with the practice said.

The loans, securitized and turned into bond-like instruments known as notes, have been presented to some investors as collateralized by transactions, according to marketing materials and people familiar with the matter. Investors thought they had short-term debt, the people said.

Most of the loans were made through Credit Suisse Group AG supply chain funds which attracted US $ 10 billion from investors. Borrowers included portfolio companies SoftBank Oyo, mobile software company Fair Financial Corp, and modular construction start-up Katerra Inc.

SoftBank was also an investor in Credit Suisse funds, which led to conflict of interest accusations against the Japanese company. This sparked an internal review by the Swiss bank and SoftBank withdrew $ 700 million from the funds.

Having a company within Vision Fund that makes it easy for startups to get cash may not be a good idea, said Kirk Boodry, analyst at Redex Research in Tokyo. Bloomberg News.

Easy money can mess things up because the reviews are confusing and you don’t know if you’re doing it right. He called Greensill loans an example of negative synergies.

Ultimately, whatever positive synergies they get are likely to be irrelevant, he said. But the negative will come back to haunt them.

It was in search of such synergies that Son proposed to invest in the new Indonesian capital on the island of Borneo and in a new city that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is building on the Saudi Red Sea coast. It was Sons’ dream that portfolio companies such as Katerra, Oyo, road transport startups Ola and Grab, and facial recognition company SenseTime Group, would win contracts. Greensill would help provide funding.

Greensills’ name has continued to appear in Vision Fund meetings and presentations, according to people familiar with the matter.

When the governing partners contested the investment ideas presented by

deal teams, the questions would often be about liquidity, a common problem for startups. These discussions often led to Greensill, the people said.

But in March 2020, a month after the trip to Indonesia, Son and Greensill’s relationship started to deteriorate. The pandemic was shrinking supply chains, and investors pulled billions of dollars out of funds from Credit Suisse, Greensills’ largest funding source.

Greensill turned to Son for capital, saying he may have to call on the funding he provided to SoftBank’s portfolio companies, according to people familiar with the conversations. Suddenly, the weekly phone calls ended.

Colin Fan, the former CEO of Deutsche Bank AG who managed the investment for the Vision Fund, has stopped attending Greensill’s board meetings at the Savoy Hotel opposite his London office.

Fan needed to focus on other investments, according to someone familiar with the matter, and a spokesperson for the Vision Fund said other SoftBank representatives remained active and shared their concerns with Greensill management. But the two fund executives who continued to attend Greensill’s board meetings as observers mostly took notes and didn’t ask many questions, according to two people familiar with the matter. .

This was the case even as Greensills’ problems escalated and one of its insurers, an Australian unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, told the company it would not renew coverage on tickets sold to investors, including Credit Suisse.

In December 2020, as Greensill increasingly needed cash, SoftBank invested an additional $ 400 million in the finance company, in exchange for the cancellation of Katerras’ debt, so that Greensill could repurchase notes in Credit Suisse funds. He also invested an additional $ 200 million in the construction business.

After WeWork, SoftBank promised not to throw a lot of money after the bad, but here we are again, said Boodry, the analyst. They knew there were issues with Greensill, and they still invested more money. It’s almost as if they take the failure of these businesses personally.

SoftBank held around 25% of Greensill at the end of last year, according to people familiar with the matter. He is now seeking US $ 1.15 billion as a creditor to Greensill, who filed for insolvency in the UK on March 8.

Fan, who also managed the Vision Fund’s investments in Alibaba Local Services, Flexport Inc and Fair, stepped down from his role as associate director of the Vision Fund in January to become a senior advisor. The company did not give a reason.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse is examining the role of board members, including CEO Thomas Gottstein, in its investigation into the relationship with the late lender. And, in Germany, regulators have asked prosecutors to examine how Bremen-based Greensills Bank accounted for assets linked to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. Greensill said he sought advice from law firms before classifying his assets and complied with requests from German regulators.

As for Indonesia, Son has yet to keep its promise to invest in the new capital. He backed the merger of e-commerce provider Tokopedia, a portfolio company of SoftBank, with another Indonesian start-up, giant Gojek, which could potentially make a healthy profit.