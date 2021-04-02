‘We believe in British steel,’ says Boris Johnson looking for ‘a way through’ for Liberty Steel





BORIS Johnson said the government “believes in British steel” and understands the importance of the industry to the region.

It was revealed this week that Liberty Steel, which owns factories in Teesside and Hartlepool, owes billions and is in the process of being refinanced, but the government has denied it a £ 170million bailout.

However, Mr Johnson says he believes British steel has a role to play in major national infrastructure projects underway. He said, “Right now our feelings are with the steelworkers and their families and I understand how important this is to them and to the community. “I know that’s what Jill Mortimer (Hartlepool Conservative candidate) feels too and that she will want to give to the people of Hartlepool and to this industry. “We’re working with Liberty Steel all the time to see if there’s a way through. “It has been a difficult time for the steel industry as global demand has not been as high as it should be due to Covid. “There will be complicated business issues and we will be working on all kinds of solutions and alternatives. “The point I want to make is that we believe in British steel and we believe there are big markets for British steel.” Mr Johnson said government contracts would be aimed at UK steel companies as long as they offered ‘the best possible deal’ to taxpayers. He said: “Steel is a real concern for the people of Hartlepool and rightly so, I know Jill will do a fantastic job of campaigning to keep making steel here. “But one of the things you can do as a post-Brexit country, you can look at all the things that we will do that will involve steel, and that’s a lot of things; the HS2, the wind, the Beeching reversals (reopening of rail lines), nuclear power plants, the huge amounts of steel this country will use over the next decade. “We have the potential now, without being uncompetitive, without ripping off the taxpayer, because we wouldn’t want to do that at all, making sure we get the best deal we can, you can still direct those contracts to the UK manufacturers and UK steel suppliers and why not you? ”







