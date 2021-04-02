Former JPMorgan executive quits board of company that collected data for Trump 2020 campaign





Blythe Masters, a former top executive at JPMorgan Chase, is stepping down from the board of directors of Phunware, a company that created a controversial election data collection app for Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

Masters, who is the chairman of the board of directors of Phunware, plans to leave the company on May 1. She informed the company of her resignation on March 24, Phunware revealed in a filing this week.

In a separate file, Phunware revealed that it was paid $ 3.2 million in 2020 by its largest client, which the Associated Press identified as American Made Media Consultants, the limited liability company controlled by the members of the Trump family who spearheaded campaign spending.

A phone message left for Masters at Motive Partners, a private equity firm where she is now a partner, was not returned.

Phunware chief operating officer Randall Crowder told CBS MoneyWatch that Masters’ recent appointment to the board of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse forced him to relinquish other board positions.

“She will remain with Phunware as a strategic advisor and is still a supporter of the company and an asset to our efforts,” said Crowder.

In April, Phunware received emergency federal assistance under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a government-backed effort to help small businesses affected by the pandemic. CBS MoneyWatch was the first to report that Phunware had received a $ 2.85 million PPP loan that was arranged by Masters’ former employer, JPMorgan.

Phunware and JPMorgan were subsequently named as defendants in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of Sha-Poppin Gourmet Popcorn and other small businesses that had failed to secure a loan from Paycheck Protection through JPMorgan. In the lawsuit, Sha-Poppin claimed that Phunware and other large companies benefit from a “two-tier” system that gives well-connected JPMorgan customers preferential access to the program.

The lawsuit also said that Phunware is “currently working for the president’s re-election campaign” and noted that Masters was appointed chairman of the company’s board on March 30, 2020, a day after Congress approved the program. Paycheck.

In a press release at the time, Phunware said the timing of the Masters nomination had nothing to do with PPP and that she had no role in helping the company gain access to the Masters. funds supported by the government of his former employer. A judge has since dismissed Phunware from the lawsuit, saying Sha-Poppin did not have standing to sue Phunware. JPMorgan is fighting the lawsuit and has sought to bring it to arbitration.

JPMorgan declined to comment on CBS MoneyWatch on the litigation at the time, but a section of its website devoted to PPP loan litigation was that the bank prioritized larger customers.

Link of the masters with the housing bust

Masters has had a long and rich history on Wall Street. The former trader, considered one of the most powerful women in finance, is widely credited with helping create credit default swaps, a derivative popular on Wall Street that played a major role in the financial crisis from 2008.

Vanity Fair named Masters one of the 100 people most responsible for the financial crisis. She left JPMorgan in 2014 after a 27-year career in banking. A year later, she became the head of a company that was developing blockchain – the technology that is the basis of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Masters joined Phunware’s board in 2019 after the company had already established ties with Trump campaign officials in the 2016 election. She said at the time that she was drawn to the company. due to its possible applications in the healthcare sector.

CBS News reported in July that Phunware’s Trump campaign app was mining a “gold mine” of data on Americans, including collecting the cell phone locations and contacts of millions of users. A September profile of the company in the New Yorker said the company was collecting “huge amounts” of election data for the Trump campaign.

A recent filing shows Masters owns nearly 280,000 shares of Phunware, although many of those shares are in restricted units and may need to be forfeited when she leaves the company. Phunware shares, which had reached a price of $ 308 in early 2019, recently traded for just $ 1.60.

With reporting from CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates.

