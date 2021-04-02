News18 Daybreak | Pakistan turns back on imports to India, Prime Minister Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, two held at Jhansi station days after nuns ruckus





02 Apr 2021 10:24 AM EST Dawn ICMR Says Two Positive Covid Tests Needed 102 Day Interval As Criterion For Reinfection An ICMR study has now said that to be called re-infection, a person with Covid-19 must have two positive tests at least 102 days apart with an intermediate negative test. But confirmation of reinfection will require whole genome sequencing, he said. In ‘Veshti’ and ‘Angavastram’, PM Modi offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the famous Meenakshi Amman temple in that city and offered prayers. Modi was dressed in the traditional veshti (dhoti), shirt and angavastram when he visited, the BJP of Tamil Nadu said. on his official Twitter handle. Sad that Congress is absent from the electoral campaign: Abbas Siddiqui of the ISF on the Bengal ally Exposing cracks within left-wing Samjukta Morcha, Congress and the Secular Indian Front (ISF) in West Bengal, ISF chief Abbas Siddiqui told News18 he was sad and unfortunate that Congress has been reported missing. in the election campaign so far. Amid Bengal ‘insider-marginal’ politics, parties don’t want to miss crucial votes for migrants As the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections enter phase three, insider-outsider politics (Bengali and non-Bengali) are being subtly played out by both political camps in the state. As BJP and TMC get engrossed in the mutual attack using Bengali lingo from TMCs Khela Hobe to BJP Ashol Poriborton and Sonar Bangla, both sides make a point of not hurting the Hindi language voting bank in the state. Pakistan turns back on imports to India: bilateral ties forged as Imran Khan’s cabinet raises Kashmir issue By tying the re-establishment of trade ties to Article 370, Pakistan has again brought relations between India and Pakistan, which appeared to be improving, to square one. Pakistani government led by Imran Khan rejected its own governing body’s proposal to resume importing sugar and cotton from India, on condition that India reconsider its decision the repeal of section 370. Coronavirus News live updates: India records new record 81,466 Covid cases in past 24 hours India recorded 81,466 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in its bulletin on Friday, another record this year. A total of 469 people have died from Covid-19. The total number of cases in India stands at 1 23 03 131, while the active cases are 6 14 696. The total death toll from Covid-19 stood at 1.63,396, while 6,87,89,138 people were vaccinated. Two detained at Jhansi station days after nuns were heckled and forcibly removed from train Two people were arrested Thursday evening in the Uttar Pradeshs Jhansi district, weeks after two nuns in Kerala were harassed and taken off a moving train. The defendants, identified as Anchal Arjaria and Purgesh Amaria, were arrested around 10 p.m. as railway police patrolled the area. Jhansi Station, an official said.

