The Cabinet changes the prerogative of PMs: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that the federal cabinet had not discussed changes in its composition because it was purely the prerogative of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Whenever he sees fit, he will opt for cabinet changes, he said while answering questions during a press briefing on federal cabinet decisions.

Fawad said the media should know that the ECC was made up of economic experts, while the federal cabinet included politicians, representatives of the Foreign Ministry as well as financial experts.

Maryam Safdar’s silence is not a good thing. Hopefully the cabinet will listen to people like us this time around, he remarked when asked if he would oppose any relief again, as he did in the case of Nawaz Sharif.

Referring to the coronavirus, Fawad said two waves of the pandemic have been successfully countered and efforts are underway to tackle the third wave in the same way, which has been appreciated around the world.

He admitted that the third wave affected a large number of people and this time too the government wanted to deal with it in an organized way, as it had done before.

He said 98% of Pakistanis would receive the vaccine for free, which would be imported by the government alone or through donations, while 2-3% of people, who did not want to queue, would be vaccinated at a cost.

He said the dispute over the price of the Russian vaccine was pending in the High Court of Sindh, while the price of the Chinese vaccine was set at Rs 4,225.

After the final decision of the Sindh High Court, the price of Sputnik would also be fixed, he said and clarified that the prime minister is focused on the fact that people should not be forced to pay the exorbitant price. .

