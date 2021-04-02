High-level Turkish court rejects pro-Kurdish party shutdown offer

ISTANBUL Turkey’s Constitutional Court on April 1 dismissed a March 17 indictment by a high-ranking prosecutor seeking to shut down the country’s second opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (HDP). The case charged HDP officials with suspected links to Kurdish militants and called for a five-year political ban against more than 600 party members.

Citing procedural omissions, the Supreme Court of Turkey remanded the 609-page indictment to the Court of Cassation, which can resubmit the case after providing missing information such as the suspects’ personal information, their roles in the party and the criminal proceedings against them.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahceli, who has called for the HDP to shut down in recent months, condemned the decision in a statement, suggesting that the Constitutional Court itself should be closed after the ruling. .

Is the Constitutional Court for the rule of law or is it a stick for separatism? Bahceli said, adding: The closure of the Constitutional Court, as well as the dissolution of the HDP, should be an urgent target.

The case has drawn international criticism and raised concerns over democratic retreat in Turkey, while domestically, an imminent resubmission could pave the way for divisions among political alliances in Ankara.

Analysts expect Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to face continued pressure from MHP allies to shut down HDP. Meanwhile, protracted debates over terrorism accusations facing HDP politicians could weaken a coalition between members of the IYI nationalist party and the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), some of which have further supported the HDP.

Speaking to Turkish media on Tuesday, Istanbul CHP mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said he did not view the HDP as a terrorist organization, refuting the AKP and MHP saying it promotes ties with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned.

“The HDP is a political party in this country, Imamoglu told KRT TVMarch 31. If you consider a party that won 6 million votes to be terrorists, I am against it.

Berk Esen, assistant professor of political science at Sabanci University in Istanbul, said such statements may create a nationalist backlash within the IYI party that makes it harder for IYI party members to stand by the CHP. .

If this case continues for several months, this tension will continue, because we know that there are nationalist extremists within the IYI party who are not very critical of this court case, Esen told Al- Monitor.

Erdogan probably does not have long-term plans for the case, Esen said, although he could use the pressure on the HDP as a bargaining chip to both appease nationalists and sow divisions among opponents. , taking future action based on political developments in the coming months.

Shortly before the judgment of the HDP case on Wednesday, the Constitutional Court also rejected an appeal by HDP MP Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu, whose parliamentary status was revoked on March 17 for disseminating terrorist propaganda in a 2016 Twitter article. Responding to the news, Gergerlioglu said he would appeal the case and apply to the European court of human rights.

Gergerlioglu is one of dozens of HDP members facing inquiries as the party comes under increasing pressure that has seen most of its municipal officials replaced by administrators appointed by the State since the 2019 local elections. Former party co-chairs Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksekdag have also been jailed since 2016 on terrorism grounds.

In the indictment seeking to shut down the HDP, party members are accused of the rule of floating law, in collusion with the militants of the PKK and seeking to divide the Turkish republic. Osman Can, a law professor at Marmara University in Istanbul and a former rapporteur-judge for Turkey’s Constitutional Court, said the indictment was so plagued by fundamental flaws that even judges supporting the shutdown parties had to reject it.

They are members of the court, and all eyes, international and domestic, are on them. They needed a technically clean indictment, Can told Al-Monitor, citing discussions he had. had with former colleagues. The indictment is so problematic that in a normal situation it would go to the Constitutional Court.

Can continued, saying the political environment in Ankara has become unpredictable and the indictment could potentially resurface. Still, he said a strong link would need to be made between the evidence and HDP members suspected of crimes for the case to progress.

We don’t know the exact flaws in the indictment, but 90 percent of the evidence presented therein comes from investigations into ongoing legal proceedings against HDP members, Can told Al-Monitor. And 95% of this evidence is just spoken words, verbal statements only 5% are actions.

HDP officials have denied accusations of strengthening ties with the PKK, a designated terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union. Speaking ahead of the Constitutional Court’s ruling, HDP co-chair Mithat Sancar said the indictment was absurd and illegal.