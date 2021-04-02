EPA purges science advisers from Trump administrations





Dozens of members of the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Science Advisory Board who served under former President Donald Trump have been removed from their posts. On March 31, the agency issued a press release announcing the departures, with EPA administrator Michael Regan citing “scientific integrity” as the reason for cleaning the house.

The EPA has been the subject of controversy throughout the four years of the Trump administration, as industry lobbyists – some of whom have built their careers on fighting the EPA – have been appointed to its ranks. higher ranks. The press release cites “deficiencies” in committee activities in recent years, which included cancellations of clean water protections, failure to comply with the regulation of pesticides knowingly harmful to humans and bees, politicization the dispersal of grants (which was later overturned by a federal court), and a much-criticized plan to limit scientific contribution, which was also overturned by a federal judge on February 1.

Going back to those policies, EPA is starting from scratch by reassembling who sits on the two advisory bodies and requests that the current members reapply so that they can be approved to the standards of the current administration. The statement claims that in recent years, members have not been appointed through “the standard process”.

“Scientific integrity is one of EPA’s core values ​​- and as a director, I am committed to ensuring that every decision we make meets rigorous scientific standards,” Regan says in the declaration. “Resetting these two scientific advisory committees will allow the agency to benefit from the best possible scientific knowledge to support our work to protect human health and the environment. Today we return to a proven, fair and transparent process for seeking membership in these critically important advisory bodies. “

Normally, there would be more of a transition period from one group of board members to another, says the EPA. The decision to start with a clean slate this way drew some criticism from Republicans who worked at the EPA during past presidencies. Jeff Holmstead, the former chief of the Air and Radiation Bureau under former President George W. Bush, told the Washington Post that the move was “awkward” and “a mistake in terms of building trust in the agency ”. The Post also reports that John Graham, the former chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board under Trump, has said he will “respectfully protest the whole process that Administrator Regan has concocted” and will not reapply.

“Science was not in question until the previous administration,” Regan told The Associated Press. “We set the agenda here, based on the president’s vision, and we are charged with protecting public health and the environment.”

