



Shanghai (AFP) China’s top soccer official urged teams to make the Communist Party proud and said sport in the country was at “a historic turning point” days after the champions Jiangsu FC left. Chinese Football Association president Chen Xuyuan has tried to turn the page on a chapter that has severely damaged football’s reputation in the world’s most populous country. Jiangsu said in February that he was going out of business after struggling owners Suning withdrew the team’s record, then on Monday the CFA confirmed that the club would not participate in the new Super League season. Chinese. With the kick-off now confirmed for April 20, Chen spoke of “a new image and a new face in Chinese football.” “The possibility of making further progress depends on our solidarity,” he said in comments posted on the CFA website, following a meeting with club officials in Shanghai on Thursday. “The big ship of professional football is moving forward and we might encounter reefs and storms. “I hope everyone will work together, share honor and disgrace, and achieve victory.” China under President Xi Jinping launched a program in 2015 to make the country a leading power in football. However, Jiangsu’s abrupt demise, just over 100 days after winning the Chinese league title for the first time, has raised new doubts about these ambitions. Chen told clubs that there was an additional burden on Chinese football this year because July would be 100 years since the founding of the ruling Communist Party. “Add glory to the centenary of the founding of the party,” he said. Chinese football, which has gained a reputation in recent years for its heavy spending on Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Paulinho, has tightened its belt considerably after nearly 20 clubs went bankrupt in the past two years. 2021 AFP

